The World Superbike calendar is enriched by the Most round, an appointment in the Czech Republic scheduled from 6 to 8 August. In the wake of what was seen in Misano two weeks ago, the organizers have not only granted admission to the public, but the capacity of the plant will be complete.

New round, but old atmosphere then. Fans will return to fill the stands and beyond, the entire track will be littered with fans, who will arrive in large numbers in what will be the first weekend that looks towards a gradual return to normal.

The public returns to fill the track for the first time since Phillip Island 2020. In fact, the Australian round was the last before the pandemic to host fans without any kind of restriction. From Most we will start again with the maximum capacity not only on the stands but also on the hills surrounding the track.

No to restrictions, but yes to precautions: in order to enter the circuit, it will be necessary to present the negative result of a molecular or antigenic swab carried out no earlier than 72 hours after the event. This will be the mandatory procedure to be able to see the drivers who brush the 21 curves of the Most track live, which enters the calendar to replace the Brno circuit.

Jana Svobodova, Sales and Marketing Director, commented: “Originally, we had allocated the space in the stands to spectators, but now the whole hilly area surrounding the track is accessible. We are also starting to prepare an interesting fan program, which will soon be published on our site. Unfortunately, access to the paddock will not be allowed yet ”.