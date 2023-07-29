Yesterday’s uncertain weather gave way to clear weather, which this morning welcomed the Superbike riders for qualifying at Most. The Superpole of the Czech round was conquered by Toprak Razgatlioglu, who not only confirmed himself as the reigning champion’s first rival, but also shattered the track record by signing a stratospheric 1’30”801.

In a session dotted with times canceled due to a yellow flag displayed in the final stages due to the crash of Dominique Aegerter, Alvaro Bautista was unable to go beyond the seventh fastest time after a complicated qualifying. The reigning world champion pays a delay of eight tenths from his direct rival in the standings and will start from the third row.

At Ducati, however, people are smiling: despite the complex qualification of the Spaniard, we find two Panigale V4Rs in the front row. Starting from second position in today’s race will be Danilo Petrucci, also in Most one of the riders vying for the top positions and best of the independents astride the Ducati of the Barni team. Closing the front row is Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who places the wheels of his four-cylinder ahead of those of his teammate and moves into third position with the factory V4.

Rinaldi will start ahead of Axel Bassani, who had initially conquered the front row but was fooled by the yellow flag. The Motocorsa rider thus relegated to fifth place, behind an excellent Remy Gardner, fourth with the GRT team Yamaha. Closing the second row is a dull Jonathan Rea, only sixth and author of a crash in the middle of the session when he tried everything to stay in front. The Northern Irishman is however the best of the Kawasaki riders, with Alex Lowes even 13th.

Rea will start ahead of the aforementioned Bautista, seventh in the waltz of canceled laps. The Spaniard will share the third row with Garrett Gerloff, eighth and best of the BMW riders, and Andrea Locatelli, ninth with the other official Yamaha and almost nine tenths behind his teammate and poleman. Closes the top 10 Xavi Vierge, who grabs the first ten positions on the Honda.

Iker Lecuona is 12th and Dominque Aegerter fits between the two HRC riders, 11th with the Yamaha of the GRT team. The two official BMW standard bearers are struggling: Scott Redding is 15th while the returning Michael van der Mark does not go beyond the 18th time. So the Italians: Lorenzo Baldassarri is 16th and Roberto Tamburini is 21st riding the R1 of the MotoXRacing team to replace Bradley Ray, who had surgery on his arm.