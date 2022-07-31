After the rain that fell on Saturday, the Most track welcomed the Superbike under a beautiful sun for the Sunday of races. The premier class of the championship started the day with the Superpole Race, staged in the dry and fought with fast laps in the early stages and a great duel in the last laps. To get the better of the sprint race is Toprak Razgatlioglu, who confirms himself in excellent shape and bends Jonathan Rea right on the last lap.

In the battle of the last stages of the race, the Kawasaki rider breaks the delay and launches the attack on the reigning world champion at Turn 15, but Toprak is not there and responds to the attack. The two engage in a brawl and on the last lap the Kawasaki rider tries, but goes wide attempting an impossible braking and ends up in the gravel, resuming the track while still managing to maintain second position.

The first two make the difference in the Superpole Race, trimming a heavy gap to Alvaro Bautista, who appeared more in difficulty in the morning in Most. Also threatened by his teammate, the world leader nevertheless manages to limit the damage and climbed to the third step of the podium. The winner of Race 1 follows Michael Ruben Rinaldi, author of a solid race and fourth at the checkered flag.

Ducati can smile at Most, a track that really seems to be congenial to the characteristics of the Panigale V4R. Axel Bassani demonstrates it, who scores a fifth strong position. The Motocorsa rider is the best of the independents and manages to stay ahead of the official Andrea Locatelli, sixth with the Yamaha Pata while his teammate flies towards success. The man from Bergamo is able to keep behind an arrembante Iker Lecuona, seventh and first of the Honda riders.

In great difficulty Scott Redding, author of a masterful performance in Race 1, but only eighth at the checkered flag in the Superpole Race. Garrett Gerloff and Xavi Vierge close the top 10, ninth and tenth respectively. Sunday uphill for Alex Lowes, forced to skip the warm-up this morning due to an intestinal infection he had last night. The Kawasaki rider lined up on the grid for the Superpole Race, but his race ended up in the gravel of Turn 10 on lap four.