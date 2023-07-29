The uncertainty of the weather was the great protagonist of Superbike Race 1 at Most, which took place between the rain in the first laps and a shy sun at the finish line. In treacherous conditions with the possibility of changing tires, Jonathan Rea triumphed, returning to the top step of the podium for the first time since Phillip Island last year.

In a Race 1 where intelligence and strategy were key, Rea still showed himself to be a champion, going on to take his first success of the season. The Kawasaki rider regains victory and smiles and precedes Toprak Razgatlioglu, second at the finish line after conquering a stratospheric pole position on Saturday morning in Most. The second step of the podium comes not without difficulty for the Turkish rider, who however gnaws at a few points from his championship rival Alvaro Bautista.

Just the reigning world champion does not mesh in the Czech weekend and, after starting from 14th position (the grid was updated a few minutes before the start), he is unable to make a comeback, thanks to the treacherous conditions of the track. The Spaniard of team Aruba is thus only 12th at the checkered flag and precedes teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 14th with the other official Panigale V4R.

However, there is a Ducati on the podium and it is that of Danilo Petrucci. The rider from Terni put in a more than solid performance and confirmed his incredibly fit form in the treacherous conditions that Most presented today. In the confusion, the Barni rider takes third position after great duels and position changes that made Race 1 even more unpredictable.

Just the battles were the great protagonists together with the weather, and the fight for the last position of the podium was consumed between Petrux and Scott Redding, excellent fourth in Race 1. The Briton is the best of the BMW drivers and closes the first heat ahead of Iker Lecuona, fifth with Honda. At the checkered flag we thus have all five different brands in the top five positions.

Andrea Locatelli is sixth ahead of Axel Bassani, who comes close to dreaming of achieving his first success when in the early stages of the race he takes the lead and starts dictating the pace. The Motocorsa team rider starts strong but then settles for seventh position at the finish line. Dominique Aegerter is eighth and precedes Alex Lowes, not with the other factory Kawasaki, while Loris Baz closes the top 10. So are the other Italians: Lorenzo Baldassarri is 16th and Roberto Tamburini is 19th.