With the best time, scored in the two free practice sessions, Toprak Razgatlioglu is the fastest driver on the Most track. Record time for the Turkish of Yamaha in FP2: 1’31 “506. Second position for Scott Redding’s BMW. The British seems to have found the square of the circle thanks to the introduction of the new swingarm and some technical measures adopted during the last Donington GP. Third position for the Ducati Panigale V4 R for an invigorated Michael Ruben Rinaldi who precedes his teammate Alvaro Bautista. Jonathan Rea only fifth ahead of the French Loris Baz and Andrea Locatelli’s factory Yamaha. Box number eight for Alex Lowes, the American Garrett Gerloff ninth, closes the top ten of the combined classification with the Honda of the Spanish Xavi Vierge.