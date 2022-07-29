The reigning world champion is the best of the free practice sessions of the Czech Republic GP with the fastest time set in FP2. Razgatlioglu leads the combined standings ahead of Scott Redding’s BMW and Alvaro Bautista and Michael Ruben Rinaldi’s Ducati. Only fifth Jonathan Rea
With the best time, scored in the two free practice sessions, Toprak Razgatlioglu is the fastest driver on the Most track. Record time for the Turkish of Yamaha in FP2: 1’31 “506. Second position for Scott Redding’s BMW. The British seems to have found the square of the circle thanks to the introduction of the new swingarm and some technical measures adopted during the last Donington GP. Third position for the Ducati Panigale V4 R for an invigorated Michael Ruben Rinaldi who precedes his teammate Alvaro Bautista. Jonathan Rea only fifth ahead of the French Loris Baz and Andrea Locatelli’s factory Yamaha. Box number eight for Alex Lowes, the American Garrett Gerloff ninth, closes the top ten of the combined classification with the Honda of the Spanish Xavi Vierge.
Eleventh Iker Lecuona, twelfth Axel Bassani riding the independent Ducati of the Motocorsa Racing Team. Thirteenth was the German Philipp Oettl, the Frenchman Lucas Mahias fourteenth, Eugene Laverty fifteenth. Followed by Nozane, Bernardi from San Marino, Syahrin, Roberto Tamburini and Leandro Mercado.
SUPERBIKE Most, THE TIMES OF FP2
These are the top ten in the FP2 of the sixth GP of the 2022 season:
1. T. Razgatlioglu (Tur – Yamaha) 1’31 “506
2. S. Redding (GB – Bmw) 1’31 “733
3. M. Rinaldi (Ita – Ducati) 1’31 “820
4. A. Bautista (Spa – Ducati) 1’31 “871
5. L. Baz (Fra – Bmw) 1’32 “039
6. J. Rea (GB – Kawasaki) 1’32 “039
7. A. Locatelli (Ita – Yamaha) 1’32 “102
8. A. Lowes (GB – Kawasaki) 1’32 “298
9. X. Vierge (Spa – Honda) 1’32 “523
10. G. Gerloff (Usa – Yamaha) 1’32 “636
