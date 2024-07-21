All good things come in threes, and Toprak Razgatlioglu knows it well. After dominating both races of the weekend, the Turk also won Race 2 in Most, taking his third consecutive hat-trick. With his success in Sunday’s race in the Czech Republic, the BMW rider scored his 10th win in a row and became the third rider in history to win 10 races in a row, behind Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista.

The reigning world champion continues to lose ground in the standings: after the fall in the Superpole Race, he is unable to redeem himself in Race 2, which ends in the gravel of Turn 1 after a contact with Danilo Petrucci. The Barni rider hits the blameless Spaniard, who ends up on the ground together with his teammate and for both of them the Sunday ends after a few meters. Thus, Bautista slips in the championship going to -104 from Razgatlioglu, increasingly leader.

Nicolò Bulega is helping to revive the fortunes of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team: rookie confirms himself as the only one capable of getting as close as possible to Toprak and passes under the checkered flag in second position. A new podium for the Italian allows him to consolidate his second place in the championship, even if he pays 64 points to the Turk, who however in the race does not run away as usual and wins with a little more than 3 seconds of margin.

On Sunday, Czech Republic, Yamaha smiles, celebrating the podium thanks to Andrea Locatelli. The Bergamo rider is the best of the Iwata manufacturer’s riders and finishes in third place, putting the second Italian flag in the first three positions. The factory rider manages to get the better of his brand mate Remy Gardner, fourth at the finish line with the GRT team’s R1. The Australian makes the difference on his box neighbor Dominique Aegerter, only 16th and in great difficulty this year.

At Yamaha, Jonathan Rea’s excellent race is also being celebrated, with great battles and sixth place at the finish line. The six-time world champion is the protagonist of Race 2 thanks to overtaking and counter-overtaking that allow him to get closer to the leading positions. The Northern Irishman remains behind Michael van der Mark, in third position in the early stages of the race, only to then have to settle for fifth place at the end.

Satisfaction for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, best of the independent riders. The Motocorsa rider is seventh at the checkered flag and precedes a recovering Andrea Iannone. After being partially involved in the accident between Petrucci and Bautista, the Goeleven team rider climbs up to eighth position preceding Alex Lowes, ninth and forced to a double Long Lap Penalty for a jump start.

Closing out the top 10 is Iker Lecuona, with Xavi Vierge in 11th place: a Sunday flash for the Hondas, who show combativeness and aim for the top ten positions, only to then remain on the fringes of the top 10. Vierge is also the protagonist of a crash on the last lap with Axel Bassani. While attempting to overtake, the Kawasaki rider loses control of his ZX-10RR and ends up in the gravel.