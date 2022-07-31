The first signs – for the opponents – he had already offered them in the morning: Toprak Razgatlioglu showed that today, in Most, there was none for anyone: neither for Rea in the Superpole Race, after a spectacular duel, nor in the afternoon, when he peremptorily managed to get behind Alvaro Bautista And Jonathan Rea

The sun that peeked out in the Czech Republic did not affect the chronometric performances of the three great protagonists of this 2022 World Cup. The resistance of the SC0 Pirelli … that is. And here, between white-arm duels with three-way braking, the key to victory is revealed by the management that the Turkish put in place in the middle of the race, when Bautista’s Ducati tried to dictate the pace in the lead, and Rea’s Kawasaki was beginning to give the very first signs of a drop in the tire, with a front that closed the long curves of the mixed section worse.

At that moment, the reigning world champion remained calm, trying to gauge the strengths and weaknesses of his opponents. The jab came with 7 laps to go, when with a braking in the final section of the circuit, Razgatlioglu took Alvaro by surprise, and then placed the crux lunge with two laps on the pace of 31.7 that made the difference. In fact, until that moment, the race pace had never dropped below one minute and 32 seconds.

For Bautista and, above all, Rea, there was nothing to do: under the checkered flag the trio of wonders concludes in the following order: Razgatlioglu, Bautista, Rea. A result that mainly does not satisfy Akashi’s standard bearer, dark-faced in a closed park, given the gap in the world rankings that now sees Rea at -31 and Razgatlioglu at -38

Behind the three in the lead, Scott Redding confirms BMW’s steps forward, albeit with a management of the rubber that is evidently still immature in a circuit as convincing as Most, also considering the new swingarm that equips Scott’s bike. Excellent performance also by Axel Bassani – fifth at the finish – ahead of Locatelli and Xavi Vierge.

The 18th position of Garrett Gerloff, who arrived at the finish with the rear completely collapsed, does not tell the truth. Same problem also for Iker Lecuona, forced to retire, while he was in seventh place.

Instead, he must complain only himself Michael Ruben Rinaldi, crashed into corner 1 in the early stages of the race. The Italian was in full battle with Jonathan Rea, confirming the speed shown in the morning, but the front betrayed him, throwing him on the gravel. In Magny Cours, after the summer break, he urgently needs a change of pace.