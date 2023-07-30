The world challenge at Most gave a great show in finally dry track conditions. Once the values ​​were restored in the field, in Race 2 there was no lack of tussle and it was Alvaro Bautista who got the upper hand, who achieved his first success in the Czech Republic. The reigning world champion also took advantage of a crash by Toprak Razgatlioglu in the second half of the match when he was leading. The two engaged in a tussle that left them breathless, alternating in first position until the Yamaha rider crashed, fortunately without consequences.

Bautista thus flew towards the 18th success of the season, the 50th in his career, increasing the lead in the championship and closing Most’s round with a victory. Ducati celebrates a great one-two, even if not with the factory team. In fact, in second position there is an excellent Danilo Petrucci, best independent and author of his best result of the season after a solid Race 2 which gave him the podium in a sprint on Jonathan Rea.

The Kawasaki rider looked much better at Most, where he returned to victory in Race 1 and confirmed his competitiveness by climbing on the third step of the podium. The Northern Irishman only bowed to Petrucci in the final, finishing in third position by just 0.73 seconds. However, Rea was able to deprive Axel Bassani of the podium, who was once again ready to fight with the leaders.

The Motocorsa standard-bearer was less effective than his rivals and had to settle for fourth position, remaining just 61 thousandths behind the podium. He tried right up to the finish line, but he also had to watch his back from Michael Ruben Rinaldi. The other official Aruba standard bearer was much later than his team mate and finished in fifth position.

Remy Gardner is sixth and best of the Yamaha riders at the finish line, ahead of brand mate Andrea Locatelli, seventh and only official rider to arrive at the checkered flag. The rider from Bergamo thus redeems himself after this morning’s crash and finishes ahead of Scott Redding, eighth and first BMW representative. Behind the British we find Xavi Vierge, ninth, while Loris Baz closes the top 10.

Complicated weekend for Dominique Aegerter, only 11th ahead of the other Honda of Iker Lecuona, 12th, and Philipp Oettl 13th and the only Ducati rider outside the top ten. Struggle also for Alex Lowes, who can’t find the right place in Race 2 and is 14th. The Kawasaki rider precedes Michael van der Mark, 15th. So the other Italians: Roberto Tamburini is 16th while Lorenzo Baldassarri crashes after a few corners.