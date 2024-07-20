Toprak Razgatlioglu’s unchallenged dominance was also confirmed in Most, where he never gave up first place: in the lead since Friday’s free practice, the world championship leader realized his potential in Race 1, winning by force with an advantage of almost six seconds over the first of his pursuers, a stoic Danilo Petrucci.

The eighth consecutive success for the Turk is accompanied by a significant result for his opponents, who fought for the podium until the checkered flag: behind the BMW rider, the fight for second place took place between Petrucci and Andrea Iannone, making his debut on this track. The two fought to the wire of thousandths, with the Terni native prevailing, resisting the pain he still carries with him.

Excellent result for the Vasto rider, who grabbed third place on the second day on the Most track. First weekend for the Goeleven rider in Most, where he threatened Petrucci for second place and for the best independent placing, which went to the Terni rider, with Iannone third.

Alvaro Bautista limited the damage in a Race 1 that started in difficulty due to a penalty he incurred in Superpole: in the final stages he hindered Petrucci on his fast lap and was penalized with three positions on the grid. Starting from tenth on the grid, the reigning champion worked his way up to fourth place, managing to put the wheels of his Ducati in front of those of his teammate. Nicolò Bulega had a complicated first heat, in which he got off to a strong start, only to then gradually fall back until crossing the finish line in sixth position.

Remy Gardner was placed between the two Aruba.it Racing – Ducati riders, fifth and best of the Yamaha riders at the finish line. The Australian from the GRT team confirmed his combativeness at Most, finishing ahead of Andrea Locatelli, who on the official R1 finished Race 1 in seventh position. Jonathan Rea still had some difficulties, tenth with a Long Lap Penalty for cutting the chicane. The Northern Irishman closed the top 10 behind Michael van der Mark, ninth with the other official BMW.

Race 1 was less complicated than usual for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who managed to get close to the top ten, placing the Motocorsa team Ducati in 11th position. Axel Bassani, on the other hand, continued to struggle, finishing only 16th after a Long Lap Penalty for cutting the chicane. Not an exciting Saturday for Kawasaki: Alex Lowes crashed 6 laps from the end while chasing Nicolò Bulega. No consequences for the British rider, who however collected a zero.