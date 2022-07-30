There are moments, moments, when a driver understands that he can change the inertia of his race. For Alvaro Bautista that moment was revealed when – 13 laps from the end – he began to see a few drops of rain on the front fairing. Nothing impressive of course, but obviously decisive nonetheless. Until that moment, the Spaniard on the Panigale was witnessing as a privileged spectator a highly spectacular duel between Toprak Razgatlioglu And Jonathan Reamanaging without too many thoughts the consumption of the rear SC0 and the front shoulder.

Alvaro, after a few “tests” in the previous laps, at that moment decided to place the lunge, using the engine of his Ducati on the straight, and slipping into the first detached; from that moment, the championship leader has never left the top of the race, setting a pace worthy of a dry run – on the low minute and 32 pace, even breaking down the wall of 32 – while all the opponents managed a minimum the situation between tire wear and slippery track. Everyone, except Scott Redding.

The British evidently confirmed that Donington was not a parenthesis: in the head of the mustachioed Gloucester driver something clicked, and evidently the new swingarm also brought that extra plus to the M100RR.

The race then, from a classic duel with three contenders – as this 2022 has shown us so many times – has become a poker game with four axes of the handlebar that have maintained the balance and gaps until the last step, when Bautista has definitively lengthened until under the checkered flag, winning victory and 1000th podium for Borgo Panigale, while behind a last hand uncovered: at turn 15 in fact Razgatlioglu attacks Redding in braking; the slimy asphalt drifts the Turkish’s Yamaha R1, who then accompanies Scott out over the curb.

At that point, with the BMW rider slightly in difficulty, Rea aimed to take advantage of the situation, aware of a Kawasaki that suffered more than the other bikes from the wear of the front and rear shoulders. In the mixed section, however, the Monaco bike showed all its agility, with a Redding that closed all the doors to the multiple champion from Ballymena.

So race 1 ended: Bautista, Razgatlioglu, Redding on the three steps, Rea at the foot of the podium, with a gap in the championship that rises to 29 points, and with a Bassani who – once again – confirms himself as the best independent driver, just 7.9 seconds behind the top.

Sixth concluded Andrea Locatelli, who already from the reconnaissance lap showed some “problems” too many with the braking phase, so much so as to risk a couple of times contact with his teammate first and then with Bassani. The Yamaha rider preceded a disappointed Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Iker Lecuona, best Honda at the finish. Alex Lowes and Garrett Gerloff close the top ten.