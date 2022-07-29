Sun and mild temperatures welcomed the Superbike World Championship in Most, the last round before the summer break. The action on the track immediately gave us a small taste of what promises to be a hard-fought weekend full of great battles. However, Toprak Razgatlioglu has the upper hand, second in the morning session but first with a record in the afternoon session.

After the Donington round, the reigning world champion seems to have returned to last year’s, and appears ready to mend the gap in the standings by sharpening his knives as early as Friday’s free practice. The Yamaha rider folded to Rea in the first free practice session, in which the 2021 duel was resumed, but he did not let himself be intimidated by going to sign a 1’31 ”928 in the second round, a new track record.

Toprak stands out in the combined, but is closely followed by the surprise of the day: Scott Redding. As well as the Turk, Donington appears to have been the turning point for the British. The changes on his BMW M1000RR also work on the Czech track and Redding moves into second position. The German manufacturer, who won two of the three races held here last year, pays only two tenths of Razgatlioglu’s record time and puts even the most favorites behind him.

First of all Alvaro Bautista. For the world leader it is the first time in Most with Ducati, having raced here only last year when he was still wearing the Honda colors. The first approach here with the four-cylinder tells us that the gap from the top is 365 thousandths, a result that brings him to fourth position in the combined standings. The Spaniard closes on Friday behind his teammate: Michael Ruben Rinaldi, just like Razgatlioglu and Redding, seems to have found the turning point of his season at Donington and continues on this positive line, going to take the third time trial at the end of Friday of free.

The one who appears more opaque on this first day of the Most round is Jonathan Rea. Leading the morning session, the six-time world champion does not go beyond the fifth final time. The Kawasaki rider pays half a second from rival in the championship and day leader Toprak Razgatlioglu, but he should not be underestimated in view of the weekend. A little further behind is his box mate Alex Lowes, who stops in eighth position at the end of Friday.

BMW confirms its recovery not only with Scott Redding, but also with Loris Baz. The Frenchman is the first of the independent drivers and brings the M1000RR to sixth position, just behind Rea. The driver Bonovo accuses a delay from the top of just over half a second, but manages to put the wheels of his BMW in front of those of Andrea Locatelli. The Pata team from Bergamo is seventh with 596 thousandths to separate him from the top, where his teammate is located.

Garrett Gerloff and Xavi Vierge close the top 10, ninth and tenth respectively. Iker Lecuona lost the chance by a whisker to enter the top ten, protagonist of a crash in the second free practice session. The two Ducatis of Axel Bassani, 11th, and Philipp Oettl, 12th, also remain outside the top 10. Roberto Tamburini, 19th, also lingered.