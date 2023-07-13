There is no peace for Ducati, which continues to be affected by the regulation: also in the Imola round, as well as in Barcelona, ​​the four-cylinder bikes from Borgo Panigale will lose engine revs. In fact, every three races the regulation provides for an analysis of the sectors to try to balance the championship and, on the eve of the home appointment, Ducati was informed that it will lose another 250 engine revs.

FIM and Dorna have analyzed all sectors of the Ducatis on the track and have imposed the cut with immediate effect. The engine rpm will therefore go from 15,850 to 15,600, if we think that at the beginning of the season it started with 16,000. This provision will affect not only Alvaro Bautista’s Panigale V4R but also all the other four-cylinder ones: the other factory one of Michael Ruben Rinaldi and the three independent ones of the Barni, Motocorsa and GoEleven team, with Danilo Petrucci, Axel Bassani and Philipp Oettl respectively.

On the other hand, Kawasaki will benefit from the regulation: in fact, in view of the Imola round, the “Verdona” will be able to take advantage of the concessions. The team has decided to use them, so the five points from the concessions will go towards increasing the ZX-10RR’s engine by 250 rpm. Will it be key to finally looking for the first success this season?

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, the cut in Ducati’s engine revs that had already been implemented in Barcelona does not seem to have had great effects: in fact, the reigning world champion continued to dominate, demonstrating the fact that the combination works perfectly regardless of the engine power. Three rounds ago, when the first cut was made, it had gone from 16,000 to 15,850, but Bautista had signed the hat-trick, continuing to dominate the following two rounds as well (Misano and Donington).

Now comes the Imola weekend, where everyone will arrive with new references. There has been no racing at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit since 2019 and the championship set-up has changed since then. Will Bautista still dominate despite the engine rev cut? Can Toprak Razgatlioglu, the only one who managed to curb the Spaniard’s hegemony, win with his Yamaha? Will Jonathan Rea return to success on the track where he is one of the most successful? The track will answer these questions, with action starting tomorrow with the first free practice sessions.