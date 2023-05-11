The first of two days of testing for the Superbike riders took place in a Misano characterized by a few drops of rain in the afternoon. The factory-derived paddock doesn’t stop and, after the Barcelona round, it flew to Romagna for the tests which, as in the race weekends, are dominated by Alvaro Bautista. The reigning world champion falls below the track record in the morning session, inflicting more than half a second on the first of his rivals.

1’33”035 is the reference set by the Ducati rider in the morning of testing, a decidedly important time in terms of signals sent to his rivals. The first of these is Toprak Razgatlioglu, credited with the second fastest time at the end of Day 1, but well over five tenths behind. The Turkish rider ended the day in second position despite a crash, but concentrated work on the new swingarm, which had already been brought to the previous tests, but with some modifications.

In third position we find Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who was almost seven tenths behind his teammate on his home track. However, the Aruba rider mainly worked on the setup, making comparisons with those of Mandalika and Barcelona and completing a total of 92 laps. Rinaldi precedes an excellent Xavi Vierge, intent on testing a new swingarm to give this Honda a change. The Spaniard is fourth despite paying over a second from the lead and with 87 laps behind him.

The best of the independent riders is Garrett Gerloff, who was fifth at the end of the first day of testing but suffered a technical problem towards the end of the day. Behind him we find another independent, Axel Bassani. The Motocorsa standard-bearer closed Day 1 in sixth position, but it wasn’t the stopwatch that affected his work, but rather the search for a balance to conserve the tyres, a problem he experienced in the last round in Barcelona.

Tom Sykes surprised with a seventh position: the Briton, who just this week announced his farewell to Puccetti, moved to BMW to replace the injured Michael van der Mark and concluded the first tests in the top 10, after 61 completed laps. His teammate Scott Redding is ninth. In eighth position we find the other Honda of Iker Lecuona, who completes 65 laps, while Philipp Oettl completes the group of the first 10, tenth with the Ducati of the Goeleven team. Instead, the two Kawasakis decided to stay in the pits, choosing not to ride on the first day of testing.

The times of the top 6 at the end of Day 1

1. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’33.035s, 87 laps

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) +0.510s, 92 laps

3. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.673s, 90 laps

4. Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) +1.008s, 87 laps

5. Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) +1.310s, 61 laps

6. Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) +1.350s, 64 laps