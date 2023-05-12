The final day of World Superbike testing took place today in Misano. Once again he, Alvaro Bautista, is the master, who still does not want to give up the lead even during the days of practice. The reigning world champion hoists himself to the lead and precedes by 138 thousandths an excellent Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who signs the Ducati double at the end of Day 2.

The reference set by the Spaniard is 1’33”627, closely followed by the Panigale #21. The two seem to make the difference, because Toprak Razgatlioglu ends the last day of testing in second position, gaining half a second from the leader. However, the Yamaha rider continues to defend himself and aims to get even closer to his rival in the championship. His teammate Andrea Locatelli follows, fourth with the other Yamaha of the official team.

The big surprise of the day, however, is represented by Lorenzo Baldassarri, author of a great flash and for the first time in the group of the first. The GMT94 rider is the best of the independents and moves into fifth position, hunted by the BMW of Scott Redding, sixth with the factory team’s M1000RR. Another motorcycle from the Monaco manufacturer in seventh position is that of Garrett Gerloff, the second independent rider.

To find the first independent Ducati, scroll down to eighth position, where we find Philipp Oettl with the Goeleven team’s Panigale V4R. Rounding out the top 10 are Axel Bassani, ninth but without having tried the time attack, and Tom Sykes, tenth with the other factory BMW, in which he is racing to replace the injured Michael van der Mark.

Honda remains out of the group of top ten, with both drivers lingering: Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona are 11th and 13th respectively. Dominique Aegerter also struggles, who does not go beyond the 15th time, behind Loris Baz, 14th.