Fighting for victory is now a utopia in Superbike, where Alvaro Bautista reigns supreme and flies around any circuit and in any condition. Also at Misano, with a special yellow livery for the home round, Ducati climbed to the top step of the podium in Race 1 with the reigning world champion and scored a stratospheric one-two with Michael Ruben Rinaldi. The…Yellow of Borgo Panigale imposes itself peremptorily and Bautista crosses the finish line over five seconds ahead of his teammate, an excellent second.

No one seems to be able to stop this Ducati, which in the hands of the Spaniard wins in front of his home crowd and enchants with the rider from Sant’Arcangelo di Romagna, able to fight hard with Toprak Razgatlioglu and regulate him right away, to go and sign a beautiful shotgun. Indeed, behind the two yellow Arubas is the Turkish rider, the only rider capable of breaking the incredible Ducati dominance: in fact, we find no less than three Panigales in the top four positions, with only the Yamaha rider depriving Ducati of a podium of its own.

Started from the second box, Toprak tries to keep up with Bautista, but has to settle for the third step of the podium, behind Rinaldi and almost four seconds behind the winner. Once again, the top three share parc ferme with Axel Bassani, who finishes Race 1 in fourth position as the best independent driver. The Motocorsa rider takes advantage of a mistake by Danilo Petrucci and grabs the place of the independents at the foot of the podium. The rider from Terni is the big disappointment in this Race 1: starting from the second row, he fights for fourth place until a crash at Turn 8 on lap 15 deprives him of any fun and forces him to finish the race in the gravel.

With Petrux out of contention, Jonathan Rea leaps forward and is fifth at the finish line. The Kawasaki rider is the author of a race in which he has to contend with a fierce Dominique Aegerter, but then he outwits him by four tenths and relegating the Swiss from team GRT to sixth position. Seventh for the other Kawasaki of Alex Lowes, who can’t keep up with his teammate. The Englishman precedes Iker Lecuona, eighth and first of the Honda standard bearers. Rounding out the top 10 are Remy Gardner and Xavi Vierge, ninth and tenth respectively.

Race 1 to forget for Andrea Locatelli, only 12th at the checkered flag behind Scott Redding, 11th and best of the BMW riders. So are the other Italians: Lorenzo Baldassarri is 15th, while Gabriele Ruiu and Luca Vitali have not seen the checkered flag.