Misano is the fiefdom of Alvaro Bautista: the reigning world champion also conquers the Romagna circuit by signing a stratospheric hat-trick that leads him to increasingly lead a Superbike that is dominating unchallenged. Starting from pole position, the Ducati rider has never relinquished the lead, imposing himself with a decidedly wide margin over Toprak Razgatlioglu, second, and signing the 14th victory of the season, out of 15 races run.

Razgatlioglu is still bent, and can’t help but settle for second position, threatened in some stages of Race 2 also by Michael Ruben Rinaldi, ready to give Ducati another one-two on his home track. The company from Romagna fails, who in an attempt to take second position on Toprak, touches him and lands disastrously on the ground, closing his race with three laps in advance.

Rinaldi’s dreams fade, which in fact opens the door to Axel Bassani, fourth and protagonist of great battles with Jonathan Rea. The Motocorsa standard-bearer shows constancy and lucidity and climbs to the third step of the podium, confirming himself as the best of the independent riders. The rider from Veneto relegates the Kawasaki rider to fourth position, the best result of the weekend for the Northern Irishman.

The first Honda to cross the finish line is that of Xavi Vierge, fifth and only survivor of the official team. In fact, Iker Lecuona was declared unfit after the Superpole Race due to an accident with Danilo Petrucci. Sixth Andrea Locatelli, author of the best performance of the weekend but only sixth at the finish line. Danilo Petrucci follows, who after the crash in the morning returns to the track a bit bruised but is seventh ahead of Garrett Gerloff, eighth and best of the BMW riders. Rounding out the top 10 are Philipp Oettl, ninth, and Remy Gardner, tenth.

Dominique Aegerter remains out of the group of top ten, only 11th. Difficult race 2 for the other Italians: both Lorenzo Baldassarri and Luca Vitali withdrew, in the presence of him as a replacement for the injured Oliver Konig. Gabriele Ruiu did not leave.