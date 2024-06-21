Updates continue to arrive from Bufalini in Cesena on Mia Rusthen’s condition: yesterday evening, a note was released confirming that the pilot will be transferred to a hospital in Norway, as stated in recent days. The conditions of the young pilot have allowed the doctors to give the final approval to her transfer, so she will be able to follow the treatments in her hometown.

Rusthen has been hospitalized since last Saturday due to an accident which involved her on the sixth lap of the first race in the history of the Women’s World Championship. At Turn 16 in Misano, the Norwegian hit the barriers and was immediately rescued on the track and airlifted to Bufalini in Cesena, where she was diagnosed with polytrauma and a cerebral hemorrhage.

Having undergone surgery on Saturday evening to reduce the pressure in her head and remove the brain hemorrhage, the Rusthen Racing team driver was induced into a coma. The following hours were important in stabilizing her condition, which now allows her to be transferred to a facility in Norway, where she will continue her treatment.

Dorna itself confirmed this in a note: “Mia Rusthen’s condition remains stable and she will be transferred on Saturday to a hospital in Norway, where she will continue to be monitored and treated.” Not much else can be said about the rider’s condition, but she survived the surgery well, according to what the doctors reported last week.

Not the best debut for the Women’s World Championship, which in Misano saw its first race in history abruptly interrupted due to Mia Rusthen’s accident. Before making her debut in the WorldWCR in Misano, the Norwegian played in the women’s European Championship until last year, where she ended the 2024 season in the top 10. In this first historic weekend for the women’s movement, Rusthen started from 15th place after a problem in qualifying, but could not complete more than five laps.