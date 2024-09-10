The news came unexpectedly, but this time it’s one of those that really do the soul good. Mia Rusthen’s recovery is going swimmingly, perhaps even better than expected, because the family has given an update on her conditions via the Norwegian pilot’s social media channels.

A short video shows her discharge from the Sunnas hospital, the facility where she began the rehabilitation process that became necessary after the terrible accident she was the victim of last June in Misano, during the opening race of the Women’s World Championship, reporting a multiple trauma to the head that required immediate surgery at the Bufalini in Cesena and the induction of a coma before being transferred to Norway.

And not only did she return home, because the video shows that she did it on her own two feet. With the support of her sister, but walking. Something that just a few weeks ago could have seemed almost like a mirage and that is now reality. As the family itself explains, the road ahead is still very long, but this is certainly an important step in the right direction.

“Here is Mia, 12 weeks after the Misano accident, during the long-awaited discharge from the hospital in Sunnas. Look how she walks alone, with just a little support from her older sister!”, explains the text that accompanies the video.

“Things are progressing in every sense with Mia. Step by step, day by day, she is making progress and becoming more and more in control. She is a true champion, she works as hard as ever, whether through laughter, tears or despair, and she never gives up, even if the temptation is sometimes strong.”

“Mia is back! She is smart, strong, sweet, sensitive, stubborn, funny and wonderful as she always was. Mia still has a long road ahead of her, and it’s her battle, but we are all rooting for her and supporting her as much as we can. We know you all are doing the same. It means a lot! Thank you!”, concludes the family, who this time adds Mia herself in the signature of the message. And that’s really nice too…