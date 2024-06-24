Seven days after the accident that occurred in Misano in the first race in the history of the women’s world championship, Mia Rusthen returned home. The pilot, hospitalized at Bufalini in Cesena where she had been airlifted after the accident, was transferred to a facility in Norway on Saturday.

This was confirmed by her family, who published an update on her condition via Mia’s social media. In the note she explains that she is now in the intensive care unit of Ullevål hospital, a facility in Norway where she arrived last Saturday. However, Rusthen is still in an induced coma, his family reports.

“Hi everyone, here’s a quick update on Mia. She was safely transferred to Norway. She now receives the best medical care at Neurointensive Ullevål, a surgical intensive care unit affiliated with the country’s largest trauma center. Mia is still in as, but she has good and stable vital signs, she is showing more and more signs that she is struggling and that she is very strong. Thank you all for the love and well wishes to Mia. With love, the family,” reads the Instagram post published by the family.

Mia Rusthen was involved in an accident that occurred during Race 1 of the first round of the WorldWCR. The race was immediately suspended to allow emergency services to be carried out on the track. The Norwegian pilot was airlifted to Bufalini in Cesena, where multiple traumas and a cerebral hemorrhage were found. In the evening she herself underwent surgery to reduce the pressure in her head and remove the bleeding. She was put into a coma, a condition she is still in today.