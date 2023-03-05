The Superpole Race opens the last day of the second round of the season and in the Indonesian morning we immediately see twists and surprises, the first of which is the interruption of Alvaro Bautista’s streak of four victories in a row. The reigning world champion hits his first zero of the year with a crash that forces him to finish out of the race, leaving the field open to Toprak Razgatlioglu, who scores his first success of the season.

Ready, go, the Yamaha rider immediately held first position, hounded by the Ducati rider, but a red flag caused by an accident between Alex Lowes and Loris Baz put an end to what promises to be the great duel of the weekend. At the restart, the pitfalls of the Mandalika track are unforgiving and, while Razgatlioglu rides towards his first victory of 2023, Bautista and Rea, second and third respectively, engage in a duel which however ends immediately with the exit of the Ducati rider, who ends up on the ground after a few bends.

The slippery track also makes Rea commit a misstep, forced to check the bike to avoid a crash and in fact leaves room for Andrea Locatelli. There are eight crazy laps, in which the Yamaha duo leads, with Toprak firmly in command, followed by his teammate who, however, has to contend with a fierce and aggressive Alex Lowes. The British Kawasaki rider, after being the protagonist of the accident with Baz (in which Danilo Petrucci was also involved) who is under investigation, has no intention of stopping and tries to grab second position.

Nothing to do for Lowes, who bows to the Yamaha duo and settles for the third step of the podium. Razgatlioglu and Locatelli thus sign the first one-two of the season for the Iwata manufacturer and gnaw at a few points in the general standings, taking advantage of Bautista’s zero. Lowes is third and precedes teammate Jonathan Rea, who was in crisis on the restart despite showing great aggression.

In the final moments of the Superpole Race, the Northern Irishman had to watch his back from an aggressive Axel Bassani, however managing to maintain fourth place and relegating the Motocorsa standard-bearer to fifth place. However, Axel is once again the best of the independent drivers and precedes a Michael Ruben Rinaldi, author of a lackluster race and only seventh.

Between the two Ducati riders is Xavi Vierge, sixth with the Honda while his teammate Iker Lecuona sinks and is only 16th. The works BMW duo followed, with Michael van der Mark in eighth ahead of Scott Redding in ninth. Things went much worse for their brand mate: after the accident at the beginning of the race with Alex Lowes, Loris Baz was forced to return to the pits with a sore leg. Rounding out the top 10 we find Dominique Aegerter, tenth ahead of Danilo Petrucci, who patched up his complicated Superpole Race in which he was involved, albeit partially, in the accident between Lowes and Baz. The Barni team rider is 11th.