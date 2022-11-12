The chances of Alvaro Bautista becoming world champion already in Race 1 at Mandalika were good, but with a top-notch Toprak Razgatlioglu they could turn into an impossible feat. So it was, the reigning world champion showed up in good shape and won the first heat in Indonesia, reducing the gap in the general and postponing the party of the Spaniard and Ducati.

With today’s second position, the championship leader is now +77 points over the Turkish, and another feat will be needed to close the games in the Indonesian Sunday morning Superpole Race (Italian night). In fact, Bautista must accumulate 10 points over Razgatlioglu to be able to become world champion, thus reaching an advantage of 82 points. For this, the Ducati rider should win and his direct rival shouldn’t do better than eighth.

With 102 points behind in the general, Jonathan Rea is now out of the world fight, so the battle has turned into a duel. In the Superpole Race there are 12 points up for grabs, but if the gap in the standings on Razgatlioglu is not enough, Bautista will have another match point in Race 2. Otherwise, everything goes to Phillip Island, the last round of the season scheduled for next week and which at this point would be decisive.

Champion Bautista if:

– He wins the Superpole Race and Razgatlioglu is 8th or worse