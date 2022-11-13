Eleven years after Carlos Checa, Alvaro Bautista brings Ducati back to the top of the world in Superbike! A second place in Race 2 is enough for the Spaniard to definitively close the games one round early and Mandalika is the scene of the Ducati party. It is the second in two weeks, after Pecco Bagnaia’s title in MotoGP, Borgo Panigale celebrates the culmination of a perfect 2022. It was a gamble that of Bautista and Ducati, a flashback after a disappointing 2019, but this time the blow was precise.

Toprak Razgatlioglu gave his all to try and slow down Alvaro’s ride, and he did it by winning all three races of the weekend. The Turkish also won in Race 2, where he was also the protagonist of a series of overtakes with his direct rival in the championship. However, the hat-trick was not enough to keep the world fight open and with 66 points behind, he must give up the scepter he won a year ago on this same track.

The two rivals for the title did not spare themselves, who fought without discounts, inflaming the audience of Mandalika, and the exceptional spectator of the duel was Jonathan Rea. In the first laps it seemed that he could have some to stay ahead, but once again he had to bend to the overwhelming power of the two in front of him, who in 2022 made the difference. The Kawasaki rider crossed the line in third position, almost three seconds behind the winner.

Remains at the foot of the podium Andrea Locatelli, who played fourth place with an excellent Axel Bassani. Once again, the Motocorsa team rider is the best of the independents at the finish line, fresh from the title won in the Superpole Race. Only six tenths separated the two compatriots at the finish line, with the Yamaha rider who, however, prevailed. Another good race for Scott Redding, who passed under the checkered flag in sixth position.

With the only surviving HRC, Xavi Vierge kept Honda’s honor high by finishing Race 2 in seventh position. The Spaniard preceded Garrett Gerloff, eighth and only GRT rider at the finish line after the crash of Kohta Nozane, fortunately without consequences. To close the top 10 we find Alex Lowes and Michael Ruben Rinaldi, ninth and tenth respectively. Absent from the grid Lucas Mahias and Philipp Oettl, both unfit: the Frenchman of the Puccetti team remedied a bruise on his right ankle yesterday, while the rider Goeleven was the protagonist of a highside that forced him to go to the hospital on the day of today for a suspected concussion.