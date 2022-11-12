Great achievements, mind-boggling numbers but no title in Race 1 Mandalika: as expected, Toprak Razgatlioglu showed he was doing his best to postpone the party of Alvaro Bautista and Ducati and in the first heat of the Indonesian weekend he imposed himself by going to win with over four seconds ahead of his direct rival in the championship.

The great race of the leader of the classification is not enough to be able to fulfill his dream and close the games, a fierce Razgatlioglu does not give up the scepter so easily and in the 900th World Superbike race he becomes the most successful rider in Yamaha history, with 28 successes. The Yamaha rider, who started from pole position (conquered with a lot of track record) never gave up the first position, dominating from the traffic lights to the checkered flag and leaving his opponents to fight for the remaining podium positions.

It was the championship leader and a Jonathan Rea who seemed to be able to break the fast of victories in the early stages of the race. The Northern Irishman also put the wheels of his Kawasaki ahead of those of the Panigale V4R, trying to get close to Razgatlioglu. However, the hunt for the Turkish lasted a few laps, because Bautista returned to Rea’s heels, to definitively overtake him and take second position at the checkered flag.

Rea appeared submissive in the second part of Race 1, then crossing the finish line almost 12 seconds behind the winner. A “solo” race that of the six-time world champion, who puts a fiery Andrea Locatelli behind him for four seconds in the first laps. The man from Bergamo, who in Superpole got the front row of his Superbike career, had shown himself to be very effective and the first laps gave him a 1-2 Yamaha. With the passing of the laps, however, the decline was evident and the Italian passed under the checkered flag in fourth position, thus remaining at the foot of the podium.

Italy in the top 5 again, with Michael Ruben Rinaldi who conquers the fifth position after a duel with Xavi Vierge and Michael van der Mark. However, the Dutchman’s race ends in the gravel, but the official BMW Saturday afternoon is decidedly difficult: Scott Redding crosses the finish line almost a minute behind the winner after a long one that forces him to rebuild everything. Collects the pieces of BMW Loris Baz, who with the M1000RR of team Bonovo closes the top 10.

Xavi Vierge fails to get the better of Rinaldi and is sixth, but he is also the only official Honda on the track: in fact, Iker Lecuona’s weekend ends early, forced to forfeit due to a violent highside during FP2 in which he remedied the fracture of the T12 vertebra (without any neurological consequence, fortunately) and of the left side of the sacrum. Yesterday the Spaniard was taken to the medical center for the first checks and then transported by helicopter rescue to the Mataram hospital for investigations that led the doctors to declare him unfit. The same fate befell Lucas Mahias, who fell during the FP3 of the Indonesian morning (Italian night). The Frenchman of the Puccetti team remedied the sprained right ankle and missed Race 1. He will be visited again on Sunday before the warm up.

The best of the independent drivers is Garrett Gerloff, seventh ahead of Axel Bassani, eighth. However, the Motocorsa team rider remains at the top of the independent standings with a large margin over Gerloff. Race 1 difficult for Alex Lowes, only ninth. Xavi fores is 12th and is the last driver at full speed.