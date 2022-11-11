The match point weekend could not have started better for Alvaro Bautista, who starts off on the right foot and tops the combined standings at the end of Friday’s free practice round in Indonesia. In Mandalika the drivers found a totally new asphalt, having been laid only a month ago, so there is a lot of difference between the times of the first and those of the second round. Toprak Razgatlioglu dominated in the morning session, but in the afternoon it was the leader of the world championship.

It is already challenge between the two, who are the real contenders for the game’s world title this weekend. The reigning world champion, who won the title right here last year, won in FP1 and was the only rider to have fallen under the 37 wall, signing a 1’36 ”938. However, it is a very high time trial, 5 seconds slower than last year’s fastest time. Once a bit of rubber settled on the asphalt, the times collapsed and in the second session the best time was for the Spaniard, who set a 1’33 ”626.

In the combined standings, Bautista and Razgatlioglu are separated by 426 thousandths, with the Turk who stopped in second position at the end of FP2. The afternoon session was characterized by a red flag due to the crash of Iker Lecuona, but it then restarted giving the Ducati rider the best pace of the day. Jonathan Rea, on the other hand, is more late and does not go beyond the fourth time. The Kawasaki rider, now almost far from the championship hopes, pays well over nine tenths from the leader of the day and is preceded by an excellent Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team rider from Romagna starts the Mandalika round in a positive way and, after the seventh time of FP1, climbs up to third place, despite having a gap of 964 thousandths from Bautista. Ducati puts the two Panigales in the first three positions, showing themselves to be very strong and effective. Between the two fits Razgatlioglu, while the best of the independent drivers is Garrett Gerloff. The American of the GRT team closes on Friday in fifth position but is still the first rider to go beyond the second delay.

Excellent return of Xavi Fores, who on the Panigale V4R of the Barni team flies up to sixth position. The Spaniard, who replaces Luca Bernardi until the end of the season, is competitive on the Indonesian track on his first outing and is the second independent rider in today’s ranking. Behind him we find Andrea Locatelli, seventh with the factory Yamaha well over a second from the day leader Bautista.

The first representative of the Honda riders is Xavi Vierge, eighth at the end of the day. In FP2 he is also the only HRC team rider to stay on track, as Iker Lecuona ran into a highside early in the session. The Spaniard was taken to the hospital for a checkup due to a contusion in his lower back. The fall of Lecuona also forced the commissioners to display the red flag, briefly interrupting the shift.

Axel Bassani’s weekend starts with a ninth position, preceding Scott Redding’s official BMW. The Briton grabs the top 10, the best of the German manufacturer’s drivers. The BMW standard bearer remains ahead of a dull Alex Lowes, only 11th. Lucas Mahias, who from next year will be replaced by Tom Sykes, precedes Philipp Oettl, 12th with the Ducati of the Goeleven team.