BMW works driver Michael van der Mark secured victory in Race 1 at Magny-Cours. In difficult conditions, the Dutch veteran made no mistakes and secured victory for the German manufacturer. As a result, BMW remains undefeated, although top rider Toprak Razgatlioglu was condemned to sit out the race due to injury after Friday’s horrific crash. Michael van der Mark’s triumph on Saturday was BMW’s 14th consecutive win.

The podium was completed by the world champion Alvaro Bautista and Danilo Petrucci, who is the best of the independent riders. During the race there were many changes of leadership and two riders crashed while they were leading the race (Alex Lowes and Garrett Gerloff).

Big uncertainty on the grid: which are the right tyres?

Alex Lowes secured the top spot on the grid in a rainy Superpole, while Nicolo Bulega crashed in qualifying but took second place despite crashing at Turn 5. The front row was completed by Scott Redding, while world champion Alvaro Bautista started the race only 17th on the grid, on the sixth row. Tyre choice was a big issue for the riders and teams. The track was wet, but in some places a dry line had already formed. Some riders took a risk by fitting dry tyres, while others opted for intermediates.

Bulega and Rea at the medical center

Nicolò Bulega took the lead at the start on his Ducati with intermediate tyres, but lost it already at Turn 5 to poleman Alex Lowes, who had started the race on slick tyres. Lowes immediately pulled away after taking the lead. At the end of the first lap, Nicolò Bulega and Jonathan Rea crashed at the chicane. They were one behind the other, but they crashed independently of each other. Both had to be taken to the medical centre. Andrea Locatelli and Ivo Lopes also crashed in the early stages of the race. Locatelli continued the race and eventually finished in the top eight.

Total chaos after the rain

The onset of rain caused chaos after a few laps. Riders on slicks pitted for a change of tires and switched to rain tires. Garrett Gerloff, who had started the race on intermediate tires, took the lead. Yamaha replacement Alessandro Delbianco took second place. Delbianco pitted after five laps, as conditions became increasingly difficult. This increased Gerloff’s lead to more than half a minute.

Michael van der Mark and Alex Lowes dueled for second place and lapped ten seconds faster than Garrett Gerloff, who was leading on rain tyres. By now the track was too wet for intermediates and Gerloff crashed because his intermediates were no longer able to displace the water.

The American still held the lead, but pitted for a late tire change. In doing so, Gerloff violated the minimum time requirement and received a post-race penalty, which dropped him significantly. He would have finished the race in last place, but would still have earned points.

Michael van der Mark took the lead without a fight. However, Alex Lowes was still a safe distance from the leading BMW. Alvaro Bautista had already taken third place and was five seconds behind the leading duo.

The water was getting heavier and heavier. The braking zone of Turn 5 was particularly critical. Scott Redding crashed at Turn 5, but continued the race. Alex Lowes took the lead of the race. Michael van der Mark lost more and more ground shortly before the halfway point. Alvaro Bautista’s gap also increased.

Leadership changes after Alex Lowes’ fall

Alex Lowes was the next victim of the weather. The #22 Kawasaki slid into the gravel at Turn 13. Lowes continued the race in seventh place, with Michael van der Mark inheriting the lead and heading for victory. Alvaro Bautista, in second place, was already ten seconds behind the leading BMW. Danilo Petrucci ran in third place ahead of fellow Ducati rider Andrea Iannone.

Scott Redding fought his way back up to P5 after his crash. At the start of the final third of the race, Redding overtook Iannone to take fourth place. The Briton was the fastest rider in the field at this point in the race. Alex Lowes also overtook Iannone to move into the top five. With seven laps to go, Lowes’ fairing came off. The Briton retired from the race and parked his Kawasaki at the side of the track.

Great relief for Michael van der Mark

Remy Gardner and Sam Lowes crashed in the closing laps. There were no changes at the top of the standings. Michael van der Mark gave BMW the win in the first race at Magny Cours. It was Van der Mark’s first win since his success in the Superbike World Championship sprint race at Portimao four years ago.

Alvaro Bautista showed a strong recovery in Saturday’s race, moving up from P17 to P2, the reigning champion gaining 20 points on championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu. Ducati colleague Danilo Petrucci completed the podium.

Scott Redding finished the race in fourth place despite a crash. Andrea Iannone completed the top five, while Iker Lecuona (Honda) finished in P6, but already had a lead of over 50 seconds. Teammate Xavi Vierge finished seventh.

Only twelve drivers see the checkered flag

Andrea Locatelli was rewarded with a top eight result for continuing after his crash. The Italian was the highest placed Yamaha rider. Michael Rinaldi finished in ninth, while Alessandro Delbianco rounded out the top 10.

Axel Bassani finished the race in P11 after a crash. Garrett Gerloff finished twelfth. The rest of the field did not finish. Philipp Öttl also could not finish the race.