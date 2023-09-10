The Superpole Race always offers twists and great battles, despite having well-defined values ​​on the field, there is never a lack of thrill in the 10 laps of Sunday morning Superbike. This was also the case at Magny-Cours, where Toprak Razgatlioglu achieved his second success of the weekend, while Alvaro Bautista achieved…Michael Ruben Rinaldi!

The triumph of the Turk, who has always been very strong on this track and continues to prove extremely effective, almost takes second place in front of the defeat of the two Aruba standard bearers. Bautista and Rinaldi were in second and third place respectively when the reigning world champion hit the rider from Romagna, causing him to fall to the ground. No penalty for the Spaniard, who continued his furious race in an attempt to chase Razgatlioglu.

The Yamaha rider thus flies towards his second success of the weekend, continuing to close the gap in the championship. Toprak wins with nine tenths of an advantage over Alvaro, who, despite the accident and a Ducati with a destroyed fairing, is second at the finish line. The Aruba standard bearer thus deprives us of a battle waged in the first laps and which saw him, Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi as protagonists. The latter, who took the lead in the early stages, had been overtaken by Toprak and was trying to get back on him, taking his teammate, third, with him.

With Rinaldi out and at the medical center for a check-up, Bautista continues and finishes in second position, also allowing Jonathan Rea to climb onto the third step of the podium. The Kawasaki rider could have hoped for a second place because the Race Direction had put the accident under investigation, but the decision not to take action kept him third.

Fourth position for Andrea Locatelli, who tried to overtake the Northern Irishman but remained at the foot of the podium, preceding Danilo Petrucci, fifth with the Barni team’s Ducati, in fact second at the finish line. The rider from Terni is also the best of the independents in the Superpole Race. Behind him we find Dominique Aegerter, sixth and author of fast laps which showed a good pace from the Swiss from the GRT team.

First of the BMW riders is Loris Baz, who with the M1000 RR of the Bonovo team finishes the short race in seventh position. The Frenchman is the only representative of the Munich manufacturer in the top 10, given the BMW harakiri in the first laps. Garrett Gerloff, who started from pole, fights for fourth position with Scott Redding, who misses the braking point in an attempt to overtake and hits him. Both end up on the ground, with the American forced to end the race early. In this case, however, the Race Direction is prompt and punitive: the Briton of the official team is given a Long Lap Penalty for irresponsible driving and then finishes in 20th position.

Axel Bassani seems to have started to resolve the technical problems and, after the difficulties throughout the weekend, is eighth on the Motocorsa team’s Ducati. Xavi Vierge is ninth with the official Honda and is the last rider to score points, thus beating Philipp Oettl to tenth on the Goeleven team’s Panigale V4R, which closes the top 10. The other Honda, that of Iker Lecuona, is 12th behind Remy Gardner, 11th and fresh from renewal with GRT. 13th van der Mark ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri.