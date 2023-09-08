After the market news of the last few weeks that revolutionized the 2024 grid, the Superbike is back in action in the splendid setting of Magny-Cours, made up of fast stretches that alternate with big braking sections, enhancing the different characteristics of the various bikes.

On a hot day at the beginning of September, in an area where the rain usually makes its appearance often messing up the teams’ plans, at the end of the second free practice session it was Michael Rinaldi who set the fastest time, with a time of 1 :36.973, just eight thousandths ahead of Garrett Gerloff in the BMW.

However, that of the Ducati rider was not the fastest time ever of the day. In fact, scrolling through the combined classification, it emerges that in the morning Jonathan Rea had stopped the clock at 1:36:900, 73 thousandths lower than Rinaldi’s. In the second session, the British Kawasaki rider worked especially on the bike set-up, staying in the pits for a long time after a red flag to perfect the set-up before returning to the track for the last part of FP2.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Above all, the high temperatures recorded in the afternoon had an impact on the course of the day, which had a negative impact on tire management, given that the asphalt reached peaks above 50°C. Many drivers have not been able to lower their time obtained in the morning, except in rare cases.

Third in the combined standings is Garrett Gerloff, who in FP1 finished in second place behind Rea, repeating the same result in the afternoon session as well, albeit lowering his time by around a tenth. More detached about 160 thousandths from the top Toprak Razgatlioglu, who, unlike the American, was unable to improve the time he had recorded in the morning: the Turkish Yamaha rider tried the fastest lap in the last minutes of the afternoon session, but however, he was unable to go beyond the third fastest time of the session and fourth in the combined standings.

Razgatlioglu is followed by another Yamaha rider, Andrea Locatelli, fifth in the general classification, about two and a half tenths behind Rea. As in the case of the British rider, the fastest time for the Italian rider was recorded in the morning, while in the afternoon he didn’t go beyond eighth time, still being the second Yamaha ahead of Remy Gardner’s.

Only sixth in the combined standings is the championship leader, Alvaro Bautista, who in the afternoon was one of the few able to significantly improve his time compared to the one recorded in FP1, subtracting almost three tenths of a second. The Ducati standard-bearer did a particular job and didn’t try to set the fastest lap in the very last minutes of the session, as happened with Razgatlioglu for example, but about fifteen minutes from the end. In fact, in another attempt, Bautista was the author of a long run, which prompted him to abort and return to the pits.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

To conclude the combined top ten Alex Lowes with the second Kawasaki, Scott Reddit with the other BMW, Remy Gardner with the third best Yamaha and Danilo Petrucci, who managed to enter with his Ducati ahead of Alex Bassani. Despite the gap of more than seven tenths from the leader, the Italian managed to finish in the top ten in both sessions.

It should be noted that the first day of action on the track in France was also negatively characterized by numerous red flags, which prompted the race direction to momentarily stop the stopwatch to make sure of the track conditions and, above all, of the crashed riders. In the morning, in fact, Bassani had been the victim of a nasty highside against his will, suffering a pelvic contusion to his right and left hands even though, fortunately, he was still able to get back on track for the second session.

In the afternoon, however, there were several crashes, including that of Bradley Ray with the Yamaha and that of Xavi Vierge with the Honda, which was also equipped with the new frame. In fact, the Spaniard slipped on a layer of dust off the trajectory that Toprak Razgatlioglu had accidentally brought onto the track while passing on the grass a few minutes earlier: after losing the rear during acceleration, the Japanese winged manufacturer’s rider was unable to recover the motorcycle, crashing to the ground.

Xavi Vierge, Team HRC Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

For safety, Vierge was then immediately taken to the medical center where multiple contusions were found, as well as abrasions to his right hip and right forearm. Another useful check to verify his conditions will be carried out tomorrow morning before the third free practice session.

Also stopped on the side of the track in FP2 Dominique Aegerter, who was forced to park his Yamaha due to a technical problem that led him to spread oil along the track: the management thus decided to temporarily interrupt the session, giving the marshalls the opportunity to inspect and clean up the track.