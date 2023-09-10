Impregnable. Alvaro Bautista has achieved another great success in his amazing season which is leading him to his second Superbike world title by winning the second heat of the French event at Magny-Cours.

The Spaniard from the Ducati Aruba.it team held Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu behind at the first start, in a mini race that lasted 5 laps. The stewards then displayed the red flag due to an accident triggered by Scott Redding, in which the Swiss Dominique Aegerter, driver of the GRT Racing team, ended up the worst.

Aegerter remained on the ground in pain after falling, which is why the flag was displayed which stopped the race. Fortunately, the former Moto2 rider got up after a few minutes, but he was declared unfit to resume the race due to a suspected concussion. Of note is the double Long Lap Penalty imposed by the stewards against Scott Redding, deemed guilty of the accident with the Swiss. The former Ducati rider was then forced to retire on lap 8 due to a failure on his bike, while Michael van der Mark suffered the same fate, but due to a crash at the Adelaide corner.

At the second start, Bautista decided to say goodbye to everyone and so he did. An unattainable pace, a hammer of consistency, performance and precision with which he built an advantage that reached 10 seconds over his first rivals, Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu, up until one lap from the end.

The Briton and the Turk never had the opportunity to worry the Ducati rider, but they were the ones who put on the most spectacle, fighting each other for second position. The last 3 laps were exceptional, in which they were the protagonists of overtaking and counter-overtaking with which they set fire to an otherwise historyless race.

The Yamaha rider prevailed at the finish line, doing well at repelling Rea’s attacks although the latter seemed to have the bike closest to his preferences. The final gap from Bautista was just over 5 seconds, but the Borgo Panigale standard-bearer had slowed down well before the last chicane leading to the finish line, losing more than half of the margin built up over the course of the 17 laps completed after the restart.

Another exciting fight to say the least was the one for fourth place. At the end of the games, Andrea Locatelli came out on top with the Yamaha YZF-R1 of the Pata Yamaha Prometeon team, sprinting ahead of Garrett Gerloff and the first BMW M1000 RR. The American driver mounted an excellent comeback, even if the Top 4 missed out by just half a second.

Razgatlioglu will be happy with the performance of Gerloff’s BMW, considering his move to the Bavarian manufacturer which will end at the end of this season. Small disappointment for Axel Bassani, sixth after struggling in the final part of the race. Danilo Petrucci’s performance, however, was great: the rider from Terni, after having fought for a long time for fourth position, crashed with two laps to go, probably due to a problem linked to the Panigale V4 prepared by the Barni Racing team.

It didn’t go any better for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, fourth in the opening laps and close to Rea and Razgatlioglu, he retired with 6 laps to go due to a breakdown on his official Ducati. The Top 10 was completed by Remy Gardner, in the rankings.