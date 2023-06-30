The Superbike world championship has entered the hot phase of the market, with Toprak Razgatlioglu announcing his move to BMW in 2024, the balance has been upset and they are now trying to readjust themselves with the line-ups for next season. It seemed that Kawasaki was leaving a door ajar, but yesterday the news arrived that is blocking the team based in Barcelona: Alex Lowes has renewed.

The consolidated Kawasaki duo formed by the British and Jonathan Rea is confirmed, but now one of the most coveted places remains: the one in Yamaha instead of the Turkish. There are many market rumors, but in fact there is still little or nothing confirmed. Among the pawns of the movements for 2024 there is also Iker Lecuona, who seems well placed in the Honda orbit, but does not rule out any possibility.

On the eve of the Donington round, the Spaniard spoke to worldsbk.com, revealing that his manager is discussing various solutions: “I don’t have any updates, but I know my manager is talking to various teams. But honestly I don’t know anything, he keeps talking. Nothing is closed yet, so I can’t say anything.” Lecuona’s presence in the MotoGP as a replacement first for Marc Marquez at Jerez and then for Joan Mir at Assen suggest a future with the winged manufacturer. Iker will also take part in the Suzuka 8 Hours with Honda.

Iker Lecuona, Team HRC Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Some twists on the future remain to be understood, in particular for the independent teams and for BMW, which has not yet disclosed its plans with the arrival of Razgatlioglu. Michael van der Mark or Scott Redding? This is the dilemma. The Dutchman is still struggling with recovering from the leg injury sustained in Assen, while the Briton doesn’t rule anything out, despite having his priorities: “There’s nothing new, I just want to concentrate on what I’m doing. We’ll see in a while how things go, but we have to wait. My priority is to continue in World Superbike, but I’m looking at every option, as all riders do, whether it’s here or elsewhere. I would like to continue with BMW, it’s a difficult moment for me, I have to believe in the project as they have faith in me. Doing a reset this weekend will help me make decisions for the future.”

How will Ducati move? Alvaro Bautista has renewed and the future of his teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi remains to be understood, as well as that of the satellite riders. You can make many speculations, but in fact there is nothing concrete. Imola could be a key moment for the drivers’ market, so we’ll have to wait, as always happens in these cases.