The news comes on the eve of the Donington round: Kawasaki and Alex Lowes announce their renewal for 2024. Having joined the Japanese team in 2020, the British rider has made a great start to his adventure, dominating the championship in his very first year, for then continue to be a point of reference for the team together with Jonathan Rea.

The Kawasaki factory team therefore confirms its line-up for next season, which will once again see the tried and tested pairing of Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes on the track. Prove thus dispels any doubts and speculation about the future, rumors were that Lowes was leaving Kawasaki and ready to be replaced by young riders, such as Axel Bassani.

She chose to continue with Kawasaki, renewing her trust in one of the most veteran and expert riders on the grid: Alex Lowes made his debut in the Superbike world championship in 2014, when he was a candidate as one of the strongest riders on the Yamaha, obtaining two podiums and two fastest laps already in the debut season. His first victory came in Brno in 2018, again with the Iwata manufacturer, before moving to Kawasaki in 2020, where he too will compete next year.

“I am thrilled to continue my relationship with Kawasaki into the 2024 WorldSBK season,” said Lowes. “My motivation to get the best possible results with the Ninja ZX-10RR has never been stronger. My number one goal now is to focus on the rest of the current season, starting with my home race weekend in Donington. It’s really nice to have the confirmation that I will be racing with Kawasaki again in time for my home race. For this I will enjoy it even more. I want to thank all the collaborators of KMC, KME and KRT for the great support they have given me in the past and for the trust they continue to place in me. I look forward to working alongside them again next season.”

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Guim Roda, Team Manager of the KRT, echoes the pilot and expresses his enthusiasm: “We are happy to keep Alex for the 2024 project and this gives us the stability we need in the current situation”. The question wasn’t whether KRT was willing to continue with Alex. The question was whether Alex was willing to continue with KRT, knowing the reality of the rules and our current performance capacity. We can’t offer a winning package for the championship if the rules don’t change. Any fan who understands a little bit about racing understands this and the only way to get the most out of our package is to utilize the experience and courageous driving of our drivers. Alex has the ability to build up the speed to try and work within the small window we have to perform at our best.”

“No one in the world can doubt that Alex always gives his best and we really respect the commitment he puts in. We don’t have time to teach young riders to ride the bike, as some in the paddock have suggested we do. Now is the time to continue to work hard and with a stable base, to eliminate the variables and to focus on what we really know to improve our bike and make a real “team work”.Alex and Johnny are in competition with each other, but they are very professional and they work well together. They respect each other and know how to get 110% out of our bike to put on the best show possible. We have a lot of work to do now, so let’s try to create calm in the project by choosing the two best riders, then we can focus on the work as hard and as best as possible,” concludes Roda.