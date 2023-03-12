Can you break a leg without falling? Yes, as confirmed by Loris Baz, who was injured during last Sunday’s Superpole Race in Mandalika. The weekend is over for him, but he underwent surgery yesterday in Switzerland. The pilot himself communicates it on his social networks, publishing a post in which he informs of the intervention.

The Bonovo team rider collided with Alex Lowes in the early stages of the Superpole Race on Sunday, the Kawasaki rider hit the Frenchman’s right leg, who went off the track and immediately appeared in pain. Back in the pits, he went to the medical center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured right proximal fibula and a fractured right ankle.

Loris Baz, Alex Lowes, Mandalika 2023.jfif

Weekend over for the Frenchman, who was unable to take part in Race 2 and returned home, where he underwent further tests which led to the decision to operate. The surgery was performed at the Hospital de la Tour in Meyriné, Switzerland, and was directed by Doctor Ray. The operation was perfectly successful, however the injury proved to be more important than expected.

Baz himself affirms it, who wrote in the post: “Intervention done! More damage than expected, but great work by Doctor Ray once again! Thank you all for your nice messages, I’ll be back soon!”. Once the operation is complete, the rehabilitation process now begins, which hopefully will be as fast as possible. In fact, the next round will take place in Assen at the end of April. Loris Baz will have just over a month to recover and his presence at the Dutch round is still in doubt.