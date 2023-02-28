The Phillip Island round showed the great dominance of Ducati, which imposed itself by relegating its opponents to a secondary role, while the Ducati was the great protagonist of the opening weekend of the season. The much Italy that is celebrated, however, also goes beyond Borgo Panigale and, in the triumph of the four-cylinder, the great weekend of another representative of the tricolor certainly did not go unnoticed: Andrea Locatelli.

The Yamaha rider comes from a bitter 2022, in which the difficulties were more than moments of joy. The disappointment of last season was even greater if one considers that in his debut year he had managed to obtain better results which boded well. However, all of this represented a big boost for Locatelli, who worked during the winter to be able to return to the levels of 2021, in which he had proven to be solid and fast.

He had already given a good impression in the Jerez and Portimao tests, it only remained to confirm the feeling at Phillip Island. The last two days of testing in Australia that preceded the race showed a different Locatelli, but the step had to be capitalized on over the weekend. The Yamaha rider did not disappoint and collected a fourth and fifth place in Race 1 and in the Superpole Race respectively. To conclude the weekend, the first podium of the year arrived and now he flies towards Mandalika, the next appointment in 2023, as a direct follower of Alvaro Bautista.

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Against all odds, the real anti-Ducati was Andrea Locatelli, who is now paying 28 lengths behind the championship leader. A respectable result for the Yamaha rider, who said at the end of the Phillip Island weekend: “In the end we took a big gap from Bautista, but we knew it would be difficult here and I’m happy with my weekend. I didn’t make any mistakes, I was only disappointed by the performance in the wet, I started ninth in the Superpole Race and it’s difficult to overtake at Phillip Island. I wanted to leave here with a podium and I did, I’m proud of the work done by me and the team over the winter. We have to keep working to get closer, let’s see what happens next week in Indonesia.”

The spearhead of the Iwata-based company is undoubtedly Toprak Razgatlioglu, who however ran into a complicated weekend, while his teammate proved to be brilliant and effective: “It’s hard to say why Toprak struggled, he has a different style than mine and maybe that was the problem, but that’s just my idea. I don’t know what happened because last year wasn’t bad here. I can only talk about myself and in the winter we managed to find a good basic setup, we arrived here with some good ideas and I was able to push”.

“Last year I went fast, but it was my first time in Superbike at this track and it wasn’t easy, I was still learning,” continued Locatelli. “I hadn’t been far from the best, but this time I had clearer ideas and the situation helped me. I certainly have more experience now, I understand more quickly what happens on the bike and this always helps”.

After the Phillip Island round, it’s time to move towards Mandalika, the scene of the second round of the season. In Indonesia, the values ​​in the field will begin to emerge more and Locatelli will aim to be a confirmation: “It’s only my third year in SBK, it’s not a little but it is compared to riders like Bautista, Rinaldi, Razgatlioglu and Rea. I believe in the work I’ve done and I want to continue like this”.