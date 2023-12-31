Toprak Razgatlioglu has won the hearts of many racing fans thanks to his spectacular driving style. Especially when entering corners, the Turk performs impressive maneuvers that often resemble images from a video game more than reality.

“This is my style, so I'm quite strong in this sense,” Razgatlioglu told the official WorldSBK website before explaining why he is so aggressive when braking his bike. “When you ride, these bikes feel like an extension of your arm. I really enjoy driving. A few years ago I was a stunt rider, now I'm a racing rider, for me the bike is easy to control.”

Yamaha benefited from Razgatlioglu's skills from 2020 to 2023. But there were moments of anxiety early on about his riding style. Yamaha project director Andrea Dosoli admits that at the beginning he was often worried, but over time he understood that I was the rider's style.

“It's quite special, because it has a high level of sensitivity with the front tyre. It can go around corners with the brakes on. He is fully aware of how much pressure he can put on the front tire. With only a few square centimeters of contact with the asphalt, it can only turn with the front tyre,” she said with surprise.

But not only during races Razgatlioglu creates spectacular images when he brakes much later than his opponents and then overtakes while braking on one wheel. The Turk offers a lot of spectacle on the return lap: “When Toprak makes a stoppie, he shows that he is happy,” declared Dosoli.

“He's a natural talent, he has it in his DNA, it comes from his past. But training in Turkey is another factor,” said Yamaha team director Paul Denning, who explained in detail how this particular style of Toprak Razgatlioglu developed.

Paul Denning sees some parallels with other Turkish riders: “You can see a similar evolution in this riding style in Can Oncu and Bahattin Sofuoglu, they train like animals. If you ride like this during training, then it becomes normal to do so in the race too.”

What problems arise for engineers?

“The bike very often finds itself in unusual riding conditions,” said Paul Denning, who confirmed that this causes some problems for the engineers. “The rear wheel is often in the air and then he complains to his engineers that he has no engine. It's also quite difficult to make it push the same way when the rear wheel is so high.”

Crew chief Phil Marron has known Toprak for many years and is more than used to the Turk's riding style: “For me it continues to be impressive. At first one of him asks if he will be able to brake in time, but then he remembers that it is Toprak. 99.9% of the time he can brake correctly. He never loses the crux of the curve”.

“I would describe what Toprak does under braking as spectacular. He is very aggressive and has a unique style. If we see in the data that his rear wheel is in contact with the asphalt when braking, we ask him if everything is okay because it's not his normal style.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu's aggressive riding style puts a lot of pressure on certain parts of the bike. For this reason, Yamaha checks some components more frequently: “We always check flex, suspension and other parts subjected to great stress very intensively,” revealed the crew chief.

Brembo uses Toprak Razgatlioglu as a test bed

“We saw brake pressures that Brembo had never seen before,” marveled Phil Marron. “They got very excited and took photographs of the recorded data. They had never seen these brake pressures from any other driver.”

Franco Zonnedda, Brembo Customer Manager in SBK, confirmed that the data recorded by Toprak Razgatlioglu is something very unusual: “Toprak is a kind of test bed for us”.

“We tested our components on a brake test bench and then took the parts to racetracks. Toprak provides very reliable information. We are very happy with him because he really tests things on the track. The temperatures with him are a little higher than with the other riders, both in the discs and in the brake calipers”, commented the Brembo manager.