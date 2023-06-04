There is no peace of mind for Iker Lecuona, who is once again forced to miss a race. This time the Spaniard ends the Misano weekend early due to an accident that occurred this morning in the Superpole Race, which also involved Danilo Petrucci. Both taken to the medical centre, rider Barni got the go-ahead to take part in Race 2, while the Honda rider picked up a contusion on his left ankle and an injury to the left side of his pelvis.

The accident occurred at the Curva della Quercia during the seventh of the ten laps of the Superpole Race and immediately came under investigation. Both pilots involved were treated immediately and taken to the medical centre, where further tests were carried out. Initially left on the ground, Petrucci was taken away on a stretcher, but fortunately he didn’t suffer any serious consequences. In fact, the Italian has received the “fit” and will be regularly on the starting grid for Race 2.

It went a little worse for Lecuona, who instead won’t be able to line up for the final heat of the weekend. Fear also for Remy Gardner, protagonist of an accident at the start with his teammate Dominique Aegerter. The two ended up on the ground after being hit by Danilo Petrucci (who later ran into a Long Lap Penalty), with the Australian going to the medical center for a check-up. The exams did not reveal any problems and that Gardner will be at the start of Race 2, as will his neighbor in the box.