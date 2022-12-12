Eugene Laverty returns home: the Australian trip has finally ended for the Irish rider, who was forced to stay in hospital longer than expected. The crash he was involved in at Phillip Island marked the end of his career in a negative way, but it all ended well.

The recovery lasted almost a month for the now ex-BMW driver. Having crashed in Race 2 at Phillip Island, he forced the marshals to display the red flag, thus ending his season and career early. Immediately transported to the nearby hospital, he was discharged a few days later.

However, complications arose that led Laverty to be hospitalized again, but the mishap finally ended in the best way. The Irishman returned home to be able to recover 100% from the pelvis injury sustained in the crash in which Xavi Fores was also involved, without consequences for the Spaniard.

“I felt more ready to leave the hospital the second time around, because it took a while for everything to sort itself out after a trauma like that,” explains Laverty. “I was very fortunate to have my wife Pippa by my side throughout and we are both very happy to be returning home after a long spell in Australia. It wasn’t the way I wanted to end my WorldSBK career, but I was giving it my all and that’s how it should be.”

Laverty takes the opportunity to thank those who have taken care of his health since the accident when he left the hospital: “I want to thank the race direction of the Superbike world championship for immediately reporting the race and all the Phillip Island medical staff for having looked after me in the immediate aftermath of the accident. There is a great system in place to ensure that crashed pilots are looked after and I owe a lot to them.”