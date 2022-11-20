Eugene Laverty’s last Superbike race was supposed to be a party, instead it turned into a bitter Sunday. The Bonovo MGM BMW team driver announced his retirement earlier this year and Race 2 at Phillip Island, his final, ended early due to an accident at Turn 1 in which Xavi Fores was also involved .

The accident took place on the 18th of the 22 scheduled laps and the race was stopped and then not restarted. Thus, Alvaro Bautista took his 16th victory of the season. Laverty remained conscious but was taken by ambulance to the medical center for a checkup. There he was diagnosed with a pelvic injury, as stated in a press release issued by the official Superbike channel.

Laverty was then transferred by helicopter to Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital for further tests. The accident was the culmination of a season to forget for the Irishman, who finished the championship in 16th position in the general standings. His best result was a tenth place in Aragon and Barcelona.

Eugene Laverty, Bonovo Action BMW Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Next year, the 36-year-old Irishman will hold a management and coaching role at the Bonovo team, where his current teammate and Garrett Gerloff will race, who will move from the GRT Yamaha team to the Munich manufacturer in 2023. The relationship therefore continues between Laverty and BMW, which started in 2020 when Eugene partnered Tom Sykes as a factory driver, then moving to the satellite team the following year.

Laverty revealed his decision to retire at the end of the season during the Most round in late July. He also revealed that the decision to hang up his helmet was influenced by a crash in practice at Assen, which prevented him from competing in the three races of the weekend. Eugene Laverty leaves the superbike with 13 victories, the last of which at Phillip Island in 2014, and 35 podiums.