The Jerez tests have been archived, but it’s already time to get back on track for Superbike, which flies to Portimao for two days of collective testing. The Lusitanian track hosts several teams, who are starting to get an idea of ​​what the 2022 season will be in a first (almost) direct comparison. Kawasaki sharpens the blades and shows up after two days of Shakedown on the Andalusian track, where Jonathan Rea showed himself in great shape and Alex Lowes was not far behind.

The six-time world champion only covered half a day, but he signed an incredible time that appears as a clear message: to claim the world title. The goal at Portimao is to confirm everything that has been tried in the past tests, in order to be ready at the beginning of 2022. Same end for Alex Lowes, who aims to be consistently at the top during the next season, which for him will be the third as a Kawasaki rider. The Brit is determined to finally express his full potential on the ZX-10RR.

Read also:

Rea is fierce, he already has clear ideas

Jonathan Rea comes to 2022 as a pursuer, but during the winter he is preparing to give reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu a hard time. At Portimao, the Northern Irishman already has a clear idea of ​​the line to follow in order to continue the work he did at Jerez: “It’s nice to get back on the bike, especially in Portimao, a track that I like. After the shakedown test we did in Jerez, our main goal is to reconfirm the elements we tested between December and January. This will give us good information, because if we can confirm these elements in a couple of different leads, it means that we are on the right track. The idea is just to keep building the package. I feel we have definitely improved the bike compared to last year ”.

“In Jerez I did a long run which allowed us to find some positive aspects with the bike and for my riding style, so it’s important to try to focus on how the tires and the new elements behave after many laps. We hope that the weather is favorable and that we can continue to build the package to start the season in the best possible way. There will also be more bikes on the track in Portimao and a lot of key manufacturers will be there to test. This is the first real test where we are all together, and this is always a good thing to make comparisons ”.

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK Photo by: Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes determined to be consistently at the top

The Briton is finally back on track at 100% after an injury that affected him in the last part of the season and that forced him on several occasions to raise the white flag. In his third season in Kawasaki, Alex Lowes aims to get close to his teammate in order to be in the game. What better way to do it than by taking to the track in Portimao testing? “The Jerez test was very technical for me, we tried new parts. My team leader Marcel is very technical, so I had new things to try, and I analyzed what is definitely best. Portimao is a track where I have always had a good feeling with the Kawasaki and with the 2021 bike we had a good basic setup. So, comparing the new parts will be quite positive, because we already have a good feeling. If we can improve it with the new material, then it should be a good starting point for the season ”.

“Testing the material on two different tracks is important. If the feedback is positive on both tracks then you are much more confident in working with that basic setup for a new season. It will be a challenging test! I have been working very hard on my physical condition since the end of the season. This has been my biggest goal because I know that being 100% can make a difference no matter what changes we make on the bike. We will make a plan with Marcel based on how many days we will run. After this test we have a long hiatus, so we will really have to be clear when we give our feedback to the guys in Japan and to all the engineers of the teams, so that we can work well before the Montmelo test at the end of March. Portimao will be an important test and I can’t wait to get out on track and see where we are compared to some of our rivals ”.