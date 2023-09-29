Axel Bassani was looking for the big opportunity of his career and, from 2024, he will have it. Late this afternoon, Kawasaki Racing Team, the official team of the Japanese manufacturer, announced that it had signed the strong Venetian and had him sign a multi-year contract.

The duration of the agreement between the parties was not disclosed. Kawasaki’s official press release talks about “2024 and beyond”, but the most important aspect is that Bassani will be able to have his big chance, that is, racing in World Superbike with an official team. Furthermore, he will be one of the three who have been competing for titles with Ducati and Yamaha for a few years now.

For Bassani, as mentioned, a great opportunity, but for Kawasaki itself it will be a way to relaunch itself after losing Jonathan Rea, who will join Yamaha from next year to take the place of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who instead left for Bavaria and BMW.

In short, 2024 promises to be full of new features, with Bassani who for the first time since racing in Superbike will have the opportunity and responsibility to try to claw for podiums and, why not, even victories with a certain regularity. He will have to get to know the Ninja ZX-10RR and guarantee more continuity than Alex Lowes, his new teammate and, above all, not make Rea regret it.

Kawasaki, after losing Rea and any possibility of hiring a top rider ready to win, preferred to focus on a young boy who has now reached the age of racing maturity to chase the titles that have been available for a couple of years now. placed on the notice board of the beautiful Ducati museum in Borgo Panigale.

Axel Bassani, Motocorsa Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I am really happy to have this important opportunity that Kawasaki has offered me,” said Bassani after the official announcement. “I will give my best on and off the track to achieve the best possible results, hoping to give Kawasaki and its fans great emotions and satisfaction.”

“I want to thank my family for the sacrifices made and Lorenzo Mauri for the path we have taken together and which has allowed me to do well over the last few years. See you soon on the track.”

Guim Roda, team manager of Kawasaki Racing Team, added: “Our strategy for 2024 was defined months ago, but Rea’s move made us rethink the organizational logic of the KRT. We spoke internally with KMC and the decision is was to get a younger driver with the potential to win races and who could take advantage of all the KRT experience.”

“His image is fresh, sincere, fun and has great potential to represent Kawasaki’s image in the world. Alex Lowes will now have to apply all his experience, while Axel will have some time to learn.”

“We are very happy with the structure we have proposed for 2024 and are very motivated to enjoy racing and take advantage of the best aspects of the Ninja ZX-10RR. I hope the fans enjoy next season with this latest project we are working on.”