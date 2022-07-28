The summer break of the Superbike world championship is approaching, but before turning off the engines it is time for the last weekend of this first part of the championship. The Most circuit welcomes the factory derivatives for the last race before the stop and will be important above all in terms of the world championship. Going on holiday with good sensations will be essential for Jonathan Rea, who is looking for the first success on the Czech track since the track entered the calendar last year.

Fresh from the renewal announcement, the six-time world champion is ready to do battle to get to the summer break with an even shorter, if not completely neutralized, gap from the top. Rea comes to Most with 17 points less than his direct rival Alvaro Bautista, who will be in his first experience on the Czech track with Ducati. This could perhaps favor the Kawasaki rider, who already starts with data collected in 2021.

“Most is exciting because it is the last race of the first part of the season”, Rea begins on the eve of the Czech round. “It is important to arrive at the summer break with good feelings and positive results. Last year was a new circuit for everyone, so we had a lot to learn. We hadn’t done any testing, so it was a more complicated weekend than we expected. Now, with last year’s data and the improvements of the Ninja ZX-10RR I expect to start strong ”.

However, in light of the changes and improvements, conditions could be very different from last year. However, this does not scare the Northern Irishman, who aims to make the most of the package he has at his disposal: “I like the track and have worked a lot to improve it and resurface it in many areas. I expect a quite different Most than in 2021, as well as a lot of fans. When we raced in the Czech Republic there were thousands of them in the past. It will be fun to see all the support from Czech fans. The goal is to maximize our opportunities and leave with full points before the summer break ”.

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes also arrives in Most loaded after Donington’s good results and his goal is to continue in this direction: “Most is a very recent addition to the calendar, having only been included last year. It’s a fun layout, they’ve changed several things, including the asphalt, so it will be interesting to see how it has evolved. I feel I am close to good results, so I want to continue on the positive line of Donington also in the weekend in Most. I want to get back on the podium, and that would lead us to the summer break in a good way. I can’t wait to get back on track ”.