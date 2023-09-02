The six-time Superbike world champion (from 2015 to 2020) has renewed his contract with Kawasaki until the end of 2024, but Toprak Razgatlioglu’s move to BMW has meant that the rider from Ballymena, Northern Ireland, takes the his place, on one of the R1s on the grid of the production-derived world championship.

Rea made his World SBK debut in 2008 astride a Honda CBR 1000 RR and raced with the winged brand until 2014, when he scored 15 victories and a second place in the world championship, just the year before to move to the Kawasaki team in 2015, winning the title in his first season and racking up a six-game winning streak through 2020.

In 2021, the Briton dropped the title to Razgatlioglu on Yamaha, dropping a further step in 2022 to third place Alvaro Bautista (Ducati), who took the title, and Toprak himself.

This season, the performance of the Kawasaki ZX-10RR is still a long way from Borgo Panigale’s machines and the Turk’s Yamaha, and so far, after 24 races, the Northern Irishman has only taken one win.

With Razgatlioglu’s departure to BMW, Rea saw the possibility of having access to a more competitive bike at the moment and, after nine seasons at Kawasaki with the same team, decided it was time to try his luck in the championship of road bikes.

Rea’s move to Yamaha comes after the six-time world champion successfully terminated his contract with Kawasaki, who will part ways by mutual agreement.

Rea, who will be back in action next weekend with the French WorldSBK event at Magny-Cours, used the last few days of the summer break to visit the Circuit de Barcelona for the MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix.