The 2022 season ended a few days ago, but the Superbike won’t stop and work immediately begins for 2023. Kawasaki, BMW and the Puccetti team have in fact gone to Jerez de la Frontera for two days of testing which will be useful for prepare for next season. However, the teams did not count on the rain, which upset plans today, leading the factory Kawasaki team to stay in the pits and cancel Day 1. Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes thus remained in the pits in the hope that the tomorrow’s conditions improve.

Scott Redding, on the other hand, defied the weather and decided to take to the track in the rain, clocking a 1’56”990 in the morning. Conditions then improved in the afternoon and the British driver of BMW lowered his time to set a 1’45”675. An important day for the Monaco manufacturer, which is working on new MotoGP-inspired aerodynamics, as shown by Redding himself on his social channels. The goal is to improve driveability and aid in top speed. No news however in terms of engine.

Today’s eyes were also on Tom Sykes, making his debut on the Puccetti team Kawasaki. The Briton restarts from here for his Superbike adventure, but has to postpone his return to the track due to the weather. No activity on the track during the morning, while in the afternoon he hoped that conditions would improve in order to be able to make his debut astride the Puccetti team ZX-10RR, but the debut was postponed to tomorrow.