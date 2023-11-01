The curtain rises in view of next season in the World Series Championship. The Australian from Yamaha is the fastest over the two days, ok Bulega

Federico Mariani

There Superbikes is already looking to 2024. The tests in Jerez, Spain, scheduled for 31 October to 1 November, are an opportunity to see possible protagonists of the next season at work, such as Jonathan Rea on the Yamaha And Andrea Iannonereturning after the disqualification for doping, driving the Ducati, as anticipated by Gazzetta in July. Without to forget Alvaro Bautistawho remained on the Borgo Panigale red bike, but was struggling with the new limit rule bike-rider weight. Obviously the stopwatch also speaks Remy Gardner it is the fastest in the two days of testing. The Australian from Yamaha signed the best lap in 1.38.448.

See also Eriksen is about to close his signing for Manchester United smile — Behind Gardner are two particularly eagerly awaited drivers. Well Nicolò Bulega, second with a time of 1.38.726 and immediately very fast aboard the Ducati V4 R. The Supersport world champion already seems at ease as does Rea. Jonathan made contact with the Yamaha R1, achieving a fourth and third place in the two-day test. His best lap ended in 1.39.179. Lots of smiles in the garage and the admission of the Northern Irishman, six times world champion: “I immediately noticed positive aspects”. And the Kawasaki, his former bike? The Japanese team responds presently with Alex Lowesexcellent fourth.

Iannone is there — Iannone surprises in a positive way. After a four-year hiatus, Andrea seems to have established a decent feeling with the GoEleven team’s Ducati right from the first laps. The Italian finishes fifth, almost nine tenths behind Gardner, but his driving fluency is impressive. Behind him are two other illustrious team-mates. Sixth Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Motocorsa Racing), which yesterday, on a damp track, had shown decent potential. Behind him is world champion Bautista: on the track that crowned him on Saturday, the Spaniard didn’t push himself, working on his pace, but also making up for a fall on the first day. See also René Higuita cries out for help for a godson wounded in an assault

kawasaki and the others — All eyes also on Axel Bassani. The Italian, who moved from Ducati to Kawasaki with the difficult task of replacing Rea, he concluded the first day of testing in tenth position, while today he placed twelfth. The Yamahas precede him Brad Ray And Dominique Aegerter in addition to BMW’s Scott Redding And Garrett Gerloff. A little smile for the German brand waiting to find out what the sporting wedding will be like Toprak Razgatlioglu. The Turk, vice world champion, is still blocked by the contract with Yamaha and will test the bike in the last test of 2023, in December.