The Superbike season has never been as long as this year. Although the World Championship has now been decided for more than a month, the curtain has dropped definitively a few days before Christmas, at the end of a three-day test on the Jerez de la Frontera track in which Honda, BMW and Kawasaki took part. .

After staying in the pits yesterday, Jonathan Rea and Kawasaki took the scene back. The reigning vice-world champion was the only one capable of breaking the wall of 1’39 “, setting a time of 1’38” 831 in the best of his 60 laps. A performance that allowed him to outpace the direct rival, who was box mate Alex Lowes, by more than a second.

At Kawasaki we have already run for cover to try to remedy this year’s defeat, which after six years of uncontested domination is definitely going to burn. In Andalusia there have been innovations both in terms of chassis and electronics, which apparently seem to have given Rea the right push to restart the hunt for his rival Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, absent in these three days with his Yamaha, as well as the Ducati fans.

Following there is a BMW tandem and it is curious that the fastest, albeit almost 1 “3 behind, was that of Team Bonovo entrusted to a Loris Baz who in any case in the short interlude with GoEleven’s Ducati this year it proved to be one of the best of the lot, and Michael van der Mark’s official M 1000 RR, which featured a new chassis and engine specification, was just 94 thousandths slower.

The BMW package is completed with Scott Redding’s sixth fastest time and Eugene Laverty’s seventh, 1 “4 and 1” 5 respectively. The ex-Ducati rider worked further on understanding his new bike, also trying to give some indications to the technicians on the new material. And in the end, his gap from van der Mark was only 73 thousandths: not bad considering that the Dutchman has a year of experience on the Bavarian bike.

On the track there was also the “surviving” Honda of Xavi Vierge. The Spanish rookie set the fifth fastest time of the day in 1’40 “228 and worked hard, collecting 74 laps (only Laverty did more than him with 79). Moto2 had to redouble his efforts, since his teammate Iker Lecuona he was forced to stop due to the fracture of the little finger of his right hand which was remedied yesterday.

The times of the third day

Pos Pilot Motorcycle Weather Turns 1 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1’38 “831 60 2 Alex Lowes Kawasaki 1’39 “865 53 3 Loris Baz BMW 1’40 “125 66 4 Michael van der Mark BMW 1’40 “219 27 5 Xavi Vierge Honda 1’40 “228 74 6 Scott Redding BMW 1’40 “292 49 7 Eugene Laverty BMW 1’40 “397 79

