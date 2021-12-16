BMW is making the big voice on the second day of testing at Jerez de la Frontera. On the Andalusian track, the German manufacturer’s duo took advantage of Kawasaki’s absence and took the lead with a double. To sign the best time of this second day is Michael van der Mark, who in the afternoon session overtakes the new teammate Scott Redding, who dominated the morning.

Kawasaki decided not to take to the track today, leaving the field free to BMW: van der Mark and Scott Redding were the only riders to drop below 1’40, trimming a good margin to their rivals. As we know, time is not the focus of the tests, but surely the two drivers of the House of Monaco can be satisfied with the second day of testing, in which the Dutchman signed a 1’39 “788 and 52 laps. Further back for the box neighbor Redding, who is still familiarizing himself with the M 1000 RR and completes 62 laps, the quickest of which in 1’39 ”909.

Behind the BMW duo we find the Honda of Xavi Vierge. The Spaniard improves compared to the first day and closes with the third time, remaining half a second behind the leader. It is a double-sided day for HRC, which sees Vierge able to make improvements, but at least loses Iker Lecuona in the afternoon session. The rookie experienced a violent highside at the end of the morning session and was forced to stop for the afternoon session. The day therefore ended early for the former MotoGP rider, who is carrying out checks to avoid any injury.

With the Kawasakis absent, the number of riders present on the track is reduced and the two standard bearers of the Bonovo team close the group. Eugene Laverty is fifth after 69 laps (he is the rider who has completed the most laps) and precedes Loris Baz, sixth. 58 laps for the Frenchman, who is familiarizing himself with the M 1000 RR after having raced two rounds aboard the Panigale V4R in 2021. Baz accuses a delay of just over a second from the day’s leader, Michael van der Mark.

Times Day 2 Jerez test

1. Michael van der Mark, BMW 1’39 “788

2. Scott Redding, BMW, 1’39 “909

3. Xavier Vierge, Honda, 1’40 “313

4. Iker Lecuona, Honda, 1’40 “430

5. Eugene Laverty, BMW, 1’40 “483

6. Loris Baz, BMW, 1’40 “797