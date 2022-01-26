After a long wait, the bikes are finally back on track for the first tests of the 2022 season and in Jerez de la Frontera there is an air of Superbike with two days of testing scheduled today and tomorrow. On the Andalusian track Kawasaki began work on the assault on this year’s Superbike world title, also accompanied by the HRC team and Puccetti’s Kawasaki satellite team. It was the ZX-10RR itself that ruled, but with Alex Lowes, as Jonathan Rea decided not to shoot and save a day for the future.

The number 22 Kawasaki took to the track only in the afternoon session, going to the top right from the start and laying down the law in the timesheet. Lowes therefore closes the first day of testing in the lead, ahead of Xavi Vierge by only 26 thousandths. The rookie of the HRC team continued to gain experience on the Andalusian track after the first tests carried out in December, in which he had a first contact with the CBR1000RR-R.

Behind the former Moto2 rider we find his teammate Iker Lecuona. The Spaniard has recovered from the injury to his right little finger remedied during his first tests with Honda, but he seems to have recovered and on this first day grabs the third time remaining 153 thousandths of a second from the top. The day was also good for the former MotoGP rider, who continues his adaptation to the production derivatives.

The group of Superbike riders is closed by Lucas Mahias, who with the Puccetti team went to Jerez for the first tests of 2022. The Frenchman is back on the bike after the injury he remedied at the end of last season and at the end of the day he pays just over six tenths of late by Alex Lowes. Mahias is the second of the Kawasaki riders on this first day, because Jonathan Rea has chosen not to lap. The six-time world champion will take to the track tomorrow, thus choosing to keep today for the future, in which he will want to continue testing.

Not only Superbike in Jerez: several Supersport riders also took to the track, taking advantage of the day to restart the engines of their 600s. On the Andalusian track we saw the MV Agusta, driven by Niki Tuuli and, surprisingly, by Kenan Sofuoglu. The Supersport legend got on the F3 800 in place of his nephew Bahattin, who tested positive at Covid-19.

Before saying goodbye to the production derivatives, in Jerez there is still a taste of 600 for Ana Carrasco: the 2018 SSP300 world champion rode today with the Kawasaki to train for the next adventure that awaits her. In fact, in 2022 he will leave the Superbike cadet class to return to Moto3 with the Boé Racing team.

Times Day 1 Test Jerez