The 2024 World Superbike Championship has already begun! Once the checkered flag waved on the 2023 season last Sunday, we start again immediately with the tests that give us a taste of what next year will be. Jerez de la Frontera, scene of this year’s last round, today hosted the first of two days of testing full of debuts. The return of Andrea Iannone after disqualification, Jonathan Rea on the Yamaha and Axel Bassani on the Kawasaki are the three big focuses of the day.

On a first day that ended early due to the rain that fell in the early afternoon, we saw the GRT team start as they finished on Sunday: strong. Dominating Day 1 is Remy Gardner, who clocks a 1’39”837 and is the only one to dip below the 40 mark. However, the Australian’s excellent performance is eclipsed by today’s debuts: we begin by Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who got off the Aruba team’s Ducati and got on the Motocorsa team’s Panigale V4R.

Excellent start for the rider from Sant’Arcangelo di Romagna, who after taking the lead in the time classification in the early hours of the morning, placed himself in second position just 197 thousandths behind the day’s leader. Rinaldi fits in between the two Yamahas of the GRT team, with Dominique Aegerter continuing his growth path in Superbike and finishing a solid Day 1 in third position.

Here with the fourth time we find him, one of the men of the day: Jonathan Rea is dressed in blue, yesterday he took off the “winter” version of the R1 with which he took to the track today, going very fast since right away. 465 thousandths separate him from the top, but with only 12 laps under his belt he immediately proved to be competitive, if we consider that today was his first outing with the Yamaha.

The reigning world champion was fifth: Alvaro Bautista “took it easy”, although he set off immediately with the desire to work to reconfirm himself again in 2024. A fall in the early afternoon forced the red flag to be raised, but fortunately the Spaniard did not reported no consequences. At the end of the first day, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider was just over seven tenths from the top.

Eighth time instead for Nicolò Bulega: we remain at Aruba with the reigning Supersport world champion, who today made his debut in Superbike with the Ducati that he will ride next year. Great emotion also for Bulega, who is still far away, almost a second and a half from the leader, but he is only on his “first day of school”.

Between the two factory riders are Garrett Gerloff with the BMW of the Bonovo team and Alex Lowes with the official Kawasaki, in sixth and seventh position respectively. The Monaco manufacturer took to the track only with the independent team, which sees Scott Redding ninth. However, the official team is at a standstill, with Toprak Razgatlioglu largely absent due to Yamaha’s refusal to allow him to get on the M1000RR.

Some difficulties on the first day as a Kawasaki rider for Axel Bassani, who didn’t go beyond the tenth time. The new official rider completed 27 laps in which he tried to adapt to the ZX-10RR, which showed nervousness with a few too many wheelies when exiting corners. Bassani inherits Jonathan Rea’s bike and the undertaking is far from easy, but he started working straight away to familiarize himself with the Kawasaki and be able to have his say in 2024.

Day 1 in every sense for the man on whom all the spotlight was focused: Andrea Iannone. Last but not least, the most awaited debut. The rider from Vasto returns in 2024 after the disqualification for doping and does so in Superbike with the Goeleven team. First real day for him today, in which he lowered the visor and left the garage for the first tests with the Panigale V4R. 11th time for Iannone, who pays two seconds behind the leader Garnder, but he is learning to know the category, the bike and is putting himself to the test.

The group of Superbike riders closes with Bradley Ray, who from 2024 will be the Yamaha GMT94 rider in place of Lorenzo Baldassarri, and Tarran Mackenzie, 12th and 13th respectively. Adrian Huertas is inserted between the two, but he is out of the SBK rankings because he is busy with the Aruba team’s Panigale V2, with which he will race next year in place of the promoted Bulega.

Lorenzo Savadori and Max Biaggi were also on track with the Aprilia RS-GP, but while the former finished the day in 1’40”990, there is no timed reference for the latter. Stefan Bradl and Michele Pirro are also involved in Jerez. Two days of testing for the MotoGP test riders, who are working on the Honda and Ducati respectively. The Apulian is still seen to be suffering from his ankle after the injury in Imola at the CIV which cost him the Italian title earlier this month.