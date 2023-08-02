The 2023 World Superbike season would have closed the curtain in Argentina in mid-October, with the San Juan Villicum round. However, the cancellation of the South American appointment has led to the season finale of the production derivatives, which will end 2023 at Jerez de la Frontera at the end of October, being postponed.

In fact, on the weekend from 27 to 29, the Andalusian circuit will host the last round of the season, and it will be the home race of Alvaro Bautista, who is on his way to his second world title. Will he be able to celebrate the victory in front of his own audience or will the games have already closed by the end of October?

In any case, the world championship will end in Europe and will not go overseas in 2023, counting only Phillip Island and Mandalika, held at the beginning of the year, as the only races outside the old continent. Thus we return to having 12 rounds, those scheduled at the beginning of the year with the addition of Imola in the running.

Returning from the summer break, therefore, we return to Magny-Cours, to then fly to Aragon and Portimao, the only back-to-back of the season. From there he will fly to Jerez after two weeks for the conclusion of the 2023 season.