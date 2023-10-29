The last Superpole Race of the season certainly didn’t lack entertainment! Under a leaden sky, a red flag interrupted a great brawl, but on the restart Alvaro Bautista re-established the hierarchy, going on to win with a 1.5 second advantage over a surprising Dominique Aegerter.

With the success on the morning in Jerez, the two-time world champion reaches 58 and brings Carl Fogarty closer. Fresh from the title, the Spaniard imposed himself at the start, leaving no margin for his pursuers, the first of which was the Swiss from the GRT team. He himself had been the cause of the red flag two laps from the start: a large smoke on his Yamaha had left oil on the track, causing several riders to fall.

The race stopped and light drops of rain wet the track, but the alarm went off immediately and we restarted for 8 laps, in which Bautista preceded Aegerter, author of a solid performance that allowed him to conquer his first podium in Superbike . With the sixth place of his teammate Remy Gardner, the GRT team also won the independent team title.

Closing out the podium is Jonathan Rea, who had a huge tussle with Toprak Razgatlioglu. The latter had to settle for fourth position and it is the first time that he has remained off the podium in a race that ended at the finish line (thus excluding retirements). Rea is thus third and carries the Kawasaki flag high while his garage neighbor Alex Lowes slips when he is in the leading positions and hits Razgtlioglu’s wheel with his head, suffering a facial trauma.

Fifth position for Andrea Locatelli, who managed to take advantage of the red flag to restart and redeem himself from the fall he had in the first start. The Yamaha rider remained behind Toprak and precedes the aforementioned Gardner. Phillip Oettl was excellent, finishing seventh in his latest outings with the Goeleven team’s Ducati. The German preceded Michael van der Mark at the finish line, eighth and best of the BMW drivers.

It certainly didn’t go well for Garrett Gerloff, who was involved in an accident with Axel Bassani. The two ended up in the gravel, but the Motocorsa standard bearer had to go to parc fermé anyway to celebrate the title of best independent, won by mocking Danilo Petrucci. In fact, ninth position was not enough for the Barni team driver to win the independent title. Xavi Vierge closes the top 10.

Another difficult race for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, only 11th with the Aruba team Ducati. The official standard bearer precedes Lorenzo Baldassarri, 12th with the Yamaha of the GMT94 team. Gabriele Ruiu finishes in 19th position.