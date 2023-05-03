Due to the injury sustained in Assen, Michael Van der Mark will be forced to withdraw from the Barcelona round of the Superbike World Championship. BMW therefore ran for cover and yesterday afternoon announced that Ivo Lopes, the 2019 Portuguese Superbike champion, will race in his place in Spain.

Currently leader of the Spanish championship, the rider from Lisbon has already had some precedents in the world championship of factory-derived derivatives, competing in one race in Supersport in 2018 and one in Superstock 1000 in 2013, in both cases at Portimao.

“I thank BMW Motorrad Motorsport and the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team for the opportunity they gave me to race in Barcelona. I have always dreamed of racing in World SBK, and now that dream has come true. I know the circuit of Barcelona very well, as well as the BMW M 1000 RR, even if the WSBK version of the bike is obviously different from the one I ride in the Spanish Superbike championship,” said Lopes.

“This weekend I will work hard and give everything I have to support the team and BMW Motorrad Motorsport as much as possible. I thank them for the trust they have placed in me and I also wish Michael van der Mark a speedy recovery!” he said added.

Marc Bongers, director of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, also gave a small update on Van der Mark’s condition, who in the meantime underwent surgery to stabilize his fractured femur: “First of all, we wish him a speedy recovery. It was nice to hear that “The surgery in Groningen went well. We are in constant contact and he has already made the first small improvements but he will need to take the time he needs to get back to full fitness.”

Then he welcomed Lopes to the team: “We’ve known him for a long time in the Portuguese and Spanish championships, where he has repeatedly shown what he’s capable of on the BMW M 1000 RR. We’re happy to be able to give him the opportunity to race in the World Championship. We are very energized ahead of the Barcelona weekend. The test carried out here at the end of March was very useful. We hope to be able to repeat the progress seen in Assen in Barcelona, ​​particularly with Scott taking his best result of the season so far,” he concluded.