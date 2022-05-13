In 2022 there seemed to be no space for Isaac Vinales on the starting grid of the Superbike World Championship, yet the series-derived championship finds the Spaniard again starting from the Estoril round. In fact, Lucio Pedercini’s team had to resort to repairs after the abrupt separation from its owner Loris Cresson. The farewell, which took place with immediate effect and not without controversy, forced the Kawasaki satellite team to find a replacement.

If Leon Haslam took to the track at Assen, Isaac Vinales will get on the ZX-10RR in the Portuguese round scheduled for next weekend. The Spaniard thus returns to the world championship after making his debut just last year as a starter, at the end of two full seasons in the Supersport class. Vinales was initially included in the entry list for the 2022 season with the Yamaha of the Motoxracing team, but a change at the last cut him out, with Roberto Tamburini now a regular on the Iwata satellite team.

It is unclear whether Vinales will take Cresson’s place for the whole season, since his presence was confirmed only for the Estoril round, track where last year he took a 15th place in Race 2 as best result. , always riding a Kawasaki. In the intermediate class of the production derivatives he instead conquered a fourth position in 2020.